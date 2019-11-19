A $20 million, six-story hotel is coming to uptown Columbus. Here are the details.

New details were released about the six-story AC Marriott hotel that is going in the 1200 block of Broadway during an unveiling ceremony Tuesday evening.

The $20 million boutique hotel, officially named AC Hotel Uptown Columbus, will be “unlike anything that’s ever happened in the Columbus hotel industry,” according to Jay Prater, vice president of operations for RAM Hotels, the managing group for the hotel.

It is slated to open early 2021.

Important features of the hotel according to Prater include:

125 modern guest rooms

A board room for business meetings

AC Lounge with local craft beers, signature cocktails and tapas-style dining

Fitness facilities





Lobby with communal tables, ample plug-ins and call pods that will enable guests to request staff members’ attention

AC Kitchen serving continental breakfast

Also during the event, Rinkesh Patel, president of RAM Hotels, thanked other entrepreneurs for paving the way and making Columbus a destination city.

“I feel as giddy as a kid on the last day of school,” Patel said. “For many years I’ve been going down Broadway and I’ve just seen an amazing transformation happening here and it was not something that just happened overnight...it was planned and it was led by visionaries, pioneers and entrepreneurs.”

Uptown Columbus President and CEO Ross Horner said the growth of the 1200 block over the past three years has been remarkable due to the work of like-minded individuals like the RAM Hotel executives.

“We talk a lot about in uptown a vibe and an energy that exists here and there is no better indication than what’s happening right here,” Horner said. “This 1200 block has not only preserved many historic buildings but its also, through adaptive use, been able to become something new.”

The hotel will add 50 new jobs to the Columbus market, according to Mitesh Patel, executive vice president of RAM.

RAM Hotels started operation in 2003 and currently owns and operates 25 hotels in eight markets under the banners of Hilton, Marriott International, IHG and Best Western.

The hotel is located in the former site of Raymond Rowe furniture company, which included a building, warehouse and two surface parking lots. The buildings were demolished earlier this year.

News of the hotel became public in 2016 when RAM Hotels acquired the property at 1225 Broadway from the Rowe family.

The AC Hotel Uptown Columbus is one of many new construction projects currently shaping the future of uptown.

It is one of two hotels being built in the 1200 block, as the Pezold companies are constructing a Hampton Inn at the corner of 12th and Broadway, and one of three coming to uptown as W.C. Bradley works to build a hotel just south of the 14th Street pedestrian bridge in the same development as The Rapids apartment complex.