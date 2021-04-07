Hyundai affiliate to invest $9M, create over 100 jobs in West Point expansion

Hyundai TRANSYS announced plans to expand operations in West Point, Ga. The expansion will take Hyundai TRANSYS’ employment total in Georgia to over 1,890 jobs. rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com

A Hyundai affiliate is investing $9 million and bringing over 100 jobs to the West Point area.

Hyundai TRANSYS, with the expansion of its seating manufacturing operations in West Point, Georgia, will create over 150 jobs in Troup County, according to a news release from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office.

“We are excited for the new opportunity ahead as we expand our presence in the West Point community,” Hyundai TRANSYS Georgia Seating System’s President and CEO Sangkil Jung said. “We are proud of our partnership with the State of Georgia.”

The expansion will take Hyundai TRANSYS’ employment total in Georgia to over 1,890 jobs.

In Dec. 2020, the company announced plans for a new factory in West Point, near an existing Hyundai TRANSYS factory and a Kia Motors Corp. factory. Both are part of Hyundai Motor Group, the Korean auto conglomerate that sells cars under the Kia and Hyundai brands.

That facility created 678 full-time, long-term positions.

“Georgia’s highly skilled workforce continues to attract manufacturing jobs in every corner of the state, and Hyundai TRANSYS’ continued investment in West Point shows that the hardworking people of west Georgia have proven they’re up to the task,” Kemp said in the release.

Hyundai TRANSYS Georgia Seating System manufactures seats and seat foam pads for the Hyundai Santa Fe, KIA Sorento, and other models. In addition to providing seating structures for automobile manufacturers, the company also supplies seats to leading electric vehicle makers.