Hot dog shop opens, Broadway clothing store returns home, more business news in Columbus

The Posh Peach, a women’s boutique in downtown Columbus, reopened after completing storefront renovations at 1105 Broadway. The Posh Peach Facebook Page

Columbus continues to see new businesses and storefront updates in 2021.

The local economy still faces hurdles due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped new developments.

Here’s a roundup of some local business news you may have missed.

Posh Peach returns to old location, with new updates

The Posh Peach has returned to its old location after a brief stint at Pop Uptown, 1234 Broadway.

The women’s clothing store has reopened its location at 1105 Broadway, according to social media posts from the business. It moved locations while storefront renovations were completed.

The grand reopening was held Saturday.

The Posh Peach is open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Posh Peach, a women’s boutique in downtown Columbus, reopened after completing storefront renovations at 1105 Broadway. The Posh Peach Facebook Page

Aquatic store to move

Neptune’s Reef, Columbus’ only store focused solely on saltwater aquatics, is moving.

The shop, operating at 6440 West Hamilton Park Dr., will move to 3885 Miller Road, Suite 3, in the coming weeks.

Neptune’s Reef is still operating out of its current location while the shop waits on 4,000 gallons worth of specialty tanks and a 1,300-gallon show tank to be delivered.

Neptune’s Reef, which bills itself as the “one stop shop for all things reef” on its Facebook page, sells a variety of saltwater aquatic life, including fish, invertebrates and coral.

New Orleans-style restaurant is up and running

A New Orleans-style restaurant celebrated its grand opening in Columbus this month.

Daiquiris and PoBoys, at 3709 Gentian Blvd., officially opened April 3.

The restaurant has a full daiquiri menu, with tastes of New Orleans on the food menu that includes gumbo and jambalaya.

The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

North Columbus steakhouse taking shape

Columbus’ new Outback Steakhouse location is taking shape near Academy Sports on Whittlesey Boulevard.

It is expected to open by July, according to Bloomin’ Brands Director of Media and Community Relations Elizabeth Watts.

The current location on Whitesville Road will be moving into the new building when construction is complete, the Ledger-Enquirer previously reported.

Hot dog shop opens in Banks Food Hall

Banks Food Hall’s first new vendor of 2021 is now open.

The Original Hot Dog Factory, which recently opened another store at 5600 Milgen Road, features an extensive selection of hot dogs that represent locations or cuisines. In total, there are 27 varieties on the menu.

Banks Food Hall, 1002 Bay Avenue, is located between 11th and Bay Southern Table restaurant and Whitewater Express on a stretch of Bay Avenue facing the Chattahoochee River.

The Original Hot Dog Factory started in Atlanta in 2010 and has grown over the years. The chain has locations nationwide, including shops in Atlanta, Pennsylvania, Texas and New York.

Chicken finger restaurant to open new Columbus location

An Alabama-based chicken finger restaurant chain will open a Columbus location soon.

Gutherie’s is opening a location in midtown at 3527 Macon Road, at the site of a former Taco Bell.

No official opening date has been announced, according to ChattVoice.