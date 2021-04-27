When is Golden Donut reopening? Here’s latest update from Columbus shop

A longtime Columbus doughnut shop has plans to reopen in the near future.

Golden Donut, 625 Manchester Expressway, expects to reopen by summer following a “quick remodel,” according to a Facebook post Monday from the shop.

“Golden Donuts is coming back,” the post reads. “We couldn’t let this loved establishment close for good!”

Golden Donut suspended operations at its retail and production facility in January due to issues brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the Ledger-Enquirer previously reported.

Golden Donut is a locally owned shop serving Columbus and the surrounding areas. It also manufactures wholesale doughnuts to customers throughout the Southeast and as far west as California.

The Ledger-Enquirer has reached out to co-owner Laura Haynie for comment and will update this story as information comes available.