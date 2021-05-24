Downtown event venue closed during COVID gets new life from Columbus restaurant owner

The downtown Columbus building formerly occupied by event venue Pop Uptown is getting a new life thanks to a local business owner.

Cesar Bautista, owner of restaurant Bodega 1205 at 19 12th St., is transforming the space into 1234 Events on Broadway.

“We’re keeping it the same way (as an event venue),” Bautista told the Ledger-Enquirer. “Obviously the mural made a huge impact in the vibe of Broadway. We have a lot of new businesses coming into this area. ... Now, with 1234 Events on Broadway, we want to be a part of that scene.”

Same but different

Pop Uptown, a pop-up event space available to rent by the day, week, or month, stopped operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. It most recently served as the Posh Peach’s temporary location while the store underwent renovations. Bautista started leasing the space from developer Jason Gamache in March of this year. Gamache and Pop Uptown co-founder Jacy Jenkins did not return phone calls before publication.

The new name, 1234 Events on Broadway, is a reference to the building’s address. But Bautista is keeping the colorful Yoyo Ferro mural painted on the building’s facade that welcomes guests as they enter through the glass doors.

“(Gamache and Jenkins) did a really nice job about fixing the place up,” Bautista said. “ ... I took over a month ago, with kind of the same concept but a different vibe.”

1234 Events, Bautista said, will provide a wider scope beyond pop-up events.

Customers have the option of renting the space with or without the furniture, and a vendors list is available for those who wish to rent different items. Alcohol service, complete with bartenders and servers, is also offered through 1234 Events.

“Other than the space, (the guests) are able to cater from whatever restaurant they want and they see fit for their event,” Bautista said.

Guests won’t have to worry about walking too far from their cars.

“Since we already have a few golf carts, we’re going to be able to pick up the people at the parking spots and bring them here as well,” Bautista said.

Bautista said the event space plans to host an “art after dark” event the first Friday of every month, during which artists, local and from out of town will show their work, complete with music.

High demand

Bautista said that customers already have begun booking the space for events. It’s happened “way faster” than he expected, and he sees a bright future for the event space.

More businesses opening in the 1200 block of downtown has brought more foot traffic to the area around 1234 Events.

Frank’s Alley, a New York-style hot dog shop run by former Uptown President and CEO Ross Horner, recently opened a few doors down. A pocket park sits across the street in Broadway’s median, and a nearby Hampton hotel is under construction. An AC Hotel by Marriott just opened on the block, too.

“I call that gravity,” Bautista said. “ ... Gravity pulls itself to this block. This block is as beautiful as the others. You cannot have one without the other.”

Contact info

Individuals can contact 1234 Events on Broadway by phone at 706-366-0554, email at 1234eventsonbroadway@gmail.com or by visiting the space’s website, which is under construction and, according to Bautista, will be up and running this week.

1234 Events on Broadway is also on Facebook.