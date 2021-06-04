Columbus’ Golden Donut is back for one day. Here’s how to get a free dozen on Friday

Golden Donuts has sat closed for nearly four months, but the Columbus doughnut shop is back for one day.

The 625 Manchester Expressway store is passing out free dozens of doughnuts to customers on Friday in celebration of National Donut Day, according to the store’s Facebook Page.

Boxes of glazed doughnuts will be given away in front of the store while supplies last. The store is not open and individual donuts are not for sale.

Golden Donut suspended operations at its retail and production facility in January due to issues brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the Ledger-Enquirer previously reported. In April, the store said on Facebook that it plans to reopen this summer following a “quick remodel.”