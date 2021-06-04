Business

Columbus’ Golden Donut is back for one day. Here’s how to get a free dozen on Friday

Golden Donuts has sat closed for nearly four months, but the Columbus doughnut shop is back for one day.

The 625 Manchester Expressway store is passing out free dozens of doughnuts to customers on Friday in celebration of National Donut Day, according to the store’s Facebook Page.

Boxes of glazed doughnuts will be given away in front of the store while supplies last. The store is not open and individual donuts are not for sale.

Golden Donut suspended operations at its retail and production facility in January due to issues brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the Ledger-Enquirer previously reported. In April, the store said on Facebook that it plans to reopen this summer following a “quick remodel.”

Profile Image of Lauren Gorla
Lauren Gorla
Lauren Gorla is the senior editor of the Ledger-Enquirer. She joined the newsroom in 2016 as a digital producer and has also done local reporting in Columbus. She graduated with a journalism degree from Georgia Southern University, where she also worked for the student newspaper. In 2019, she helped oversee coverage of multiple award-winning stories including the Beauregard tornadoes, community features and other breaking news. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  

Business

EU, UK investigate Facebook over classified ad competition

June 04, 2021 9:30 AM