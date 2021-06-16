Former Golden Corral space on Manchester Expressway has a new tenant

Golden Corral, located at 1505 Manchester Expressway in Columbus, closed its doors due to COVID-19 setbacks. The restaurant does not forsee a reopening date.

The former Golden Corral restaurant on Manchester Expressway will serve food again soon.

The Juicy Crab is the latest seafood chain to venture into Columbus, as it will move into the vacant building at 1505 Manchester Expressway.

The restaurant has entered into a 15-year restaurant lease for the space, according to a tweet by Columbus real estate broker Jack Hayes.

The location is expected to open before the end of 2021, according to a company spokesperson, but that timeline could change based on the amount of time it takes to acquire permits.

The Juicy Crab opened its first restaurant in 2015, in Duluth, Georgia.

The restaurant serves a New Orleans-style menu that includes crab legs, shrimp, low country boil plates and mussels. It also sells its own seasoning. Its signature entrée is a seafood boil made with fresh fish, corn and potatoes, homemade seasonings, drizzled with butter, and served in plastic cooking bags.

The franchise and corporate seafood chain has expanded from one location to over 28 from 2015-20, according to the company. It operates in eight states, most recently opening locations in Tennessee and Florida.

A casualty of COVID-19, Golden Corral’s Manchester Expressway location closed Nov. 9, citing circumstances of the pandemic.