Gas station coming, ‘plant medicine’ store opens, more business news you might’ve missed

Despite the coronavirus pandemic’s effect on the U.S. economy, businesses continue to make moves in Columbus by opening new stores, changing locations to attract more customers and filing paperwork for projects.

Some have not been as fortunate, as national chains continue to announce bankruptcies and restaurants struggle to keep their doors open.

Here’s an update on recent business-related happenings in Columbus:

New gas station coming to Warm Springs Road

A rezoning application has been submitted to the Columbus Planning Department for property formerly used as a church at 2744 Warm Springs Road, with mention of a new gas station.

This classifies as a minor rezoning.

The business will likely be a Liberty Gas Station, said buyer Minesh Patel. He declined to give further information until the zoning is approved, which could happen in the next six to eight weeks.

Plant Magic Market

Plant Magic Market, located at 3219 Howard Avenue, celebrated its soft opening Nov. 22.

Describing itself as “a place for plant medicine and healing,” Plant Magic Market started out as a booth at Market Days on Broadway. It now has a brick-and-mortar location near Jordan High School.

Columbus Veteran inspires invention, business centered around ‘Swiss Army Knife of luggage’

Maj. Will Hudson, a 23-year U.S. Army veteran, was the inspiration behind ALLTIMATE Luggage, an invention and business launched by his daughter-in-law Rashmi Jain-Hudson.

Rashmi calls the three-in-one luggage item the “Swiss Army Knife of luggage,” as it functions as a garment bag, a duffel and “multifunction day pack.”

The product starts at $349 and is available for pre-order through ALLTIMATE’s website.

What’s going on at vacant Manchester Expressway property?

A rezoning application has been submitted to the Columbus Planning Department for vacant property on Manchester Expressway, adjacent to Chick-Fil-A, with mention of a new retailer, hotel and restaurant.

The site plan for 2730 Manchester Expressway includes a 101-room hotel, 110-space grocery store and a “future restaurant,” according to the submitted plan.

The property is the site of the now-demolished Holiday Inn, which also had a brief stint as a Clarion Inn. At one time, it was the largest hotel in Columbus.

Hyundai affiliate to invest $240M, bring hundreds of jobs in West Point, GA expansion

A Hyundai affiliate is investing more than $240 million and bringing hundreds of jobs to the West Point area as part of a new manufacturing facility — one of the state’s biggest economic development announcements this year.

Hyundai TRANSYS, an automobile manufacturing company that specializes in transmissions, announced plans Tuesday for the new factory in West Point, near an existing Hyundai TRANSYS factory and a Kia Motors Corp. factory. Both are parts of Hyundai Motor Group, the Korean auto conglomerate that sells cars under the Kia and Hyundai brands.

The facility will create 678 full-time long-term positions, according to a release from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office.

‘Top golf but with axes’

A new axe-throwing lounge in Columbus will open its doors this month.

Stumpy’s Hatchet House, 517 15th Street, will open Dec. 17.

“We bought our building and then had to gut it and completely rebuild it,” owner Lori Greef said. “It’s been a year’s progress, but we’re excited and are happy with the outcome.”

Columbus Golden Corral closes down due to COVID-19

A casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic, Golden Corral’s location on Manchester Expressway has closed, citing circumstances of the pandemic.

The restaurant does not foresee a reopening date, according to a paper sign taped to the door.

“Dear Columbus, Georgia, Due to unforeseen extenuating circumstances from the COVID-19 pandemic, Golden Corral in Columbus, Georgia, is forced to close the doors,” the sign reads. “We do not foresee a reopening date, so if Golden Corral is done in Columbus, we would like to thank you for your patronage over the many years.”

The buffet restaurant, located at 1505 Manchester Expressway, closed its doors Nov. 9.

Back That Axe Up

There’s a new axe throwing place in town. Located at 1111 Broadway, Back That Axe Up features axe throwing, a full bar and TVs.

The place is 21-and-older only, and no open toe shoes are allowed inside.