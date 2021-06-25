This Columbus cake shop has wanted a physical location for years. It’s finally happening

Custom Cake Studio LLC will open its first physical location in Old Town in late July 2021. The business was founded in 2018.

A Columbus baker with an online-only business is now opening a brick-and-mortar location in north Columbus.

Custom Cake Studio is expected to open in late July at Old Town, 3540-D Massee Lane, owner Jenna Poole told the Ledger-Enquirer.

Poole has baked cakes for longer than she can remember. She grew up helping her grandmother bake and started an online-only custom cake business at age 18, serving primarily friends and family.

Word-of-mouth referrals were her best friends, but the side gig was mostly a hobby. That changed in 2018, when she decided to fully focus on her cake studio and cater to a broader audience.

The studio remained an online business, but Poole always had wanted a brick-and-mortar location from which to practice her passion.

“It was always my dream to have my own shop,” Poole told the Ledger-Enquirer. “So, for the past three to four years I’ve worked towards that, so that this could be a reality.”

Cakes, cinnamon rolls and more

Cakes aren’t the only dish Poole specializes in.

Custom-made creations are her focus, Poole said, but she also makes and sells charcuterie boards. Those fit into her goal of delving into catering for corporate events, luncheons, bridal showers and more. They also work hand-in-hand with the cakes, her “money maker,” as she described them.

“The reason I started doing the charcuterie is because people would come to me for cakes because they had an event, whether it was a party or a celebration,” she said. “Wouldn’t it be great if they could get their food items with me, too? Like a one-stop shop.”

The studio additionally will offer brownies, banana pudding dip and more. And on Saturdays only, it’ll sell “giant” cinnamon rolls and coffee, she said.

“We’re trying to make things that other stores don’t offer,” Poole said. “We don’t want to be just your basic cookie and cupcake shop.”

A perfect location

Custom Cake Studio is in the same storefront that Cafe Motif vacated when it closed in Feb. 2020.

Just off Veterans Parkway, Old Town includes about 60 acres of commercial space across from the property.

The community, according to its website, tells a “unique but familiar story.” It was established in 2013 and won the 2016 Southern Living Inspired Community of the Year.

The location is aesthetically pleasing, Poole said. It’s new and growing, too — the perfect location for a cake shop.

“It’s booming,” Poole said. “Not only do they have the apartments and the houses, but they’re building a whole ‘nother set of apartments. And they have the retirement community in the very back. It’s blowing up.”

If you want to go

Hours: Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Social media: Instagram