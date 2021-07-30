Closed after its owner died, this downtown Columbus estate store is back open

Broadway Estate Jewelry, 1044 Broadway, has reopened. The shop closed after its owner, Arthur Masao “Mabo” Weatherwax, died May 26. He was 59. mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

A downtown Columbus jewelry and antique shop is back open after a brief closure.

Broadway Estate Jewelry, 1044 Broadway, has reopened, owner Bryce Weatherwax told the Ledger-Enquirer Thursday.

The shop closed after its previous owner, Arthur Masao “Mabo” Weatherwax, Bryce’s father, died May 26. He was 59.

Broadway Estate Jewelry sells jewelry, antiques and other items to fulfill its customers’ “treasure hunting needs,” according to its Facebook description. It buys, sells and trades, and offers free appraisals.

The store is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.