Raw chicken, fish left out at Columbus restaurant. Here are inspection scores from August

The Georgia Department of Health issues an ”A” food safety excellence for a score of 90 to 100 upon inspection.

The Ledger-Enquirer has compiled a list of the best and worst health scores for Muscogee County restaurants during August 2021 from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Most restaurants received an “A” grade with many receiving perfect scores.

No Muscogee County restaurants received a failing grade in the latest round of health scores.

Restaurants that scored a 100 include:

Old Chicago at 6581 Whittlesey Blvd.

Sunny Wings and Burgers at 1790 Williams Rd.

Outback Steakhouse at 6714 Whittlesey Rd.

Wild Wing Cafe at 6525 Whittlesey Blvd.

Rose’s Caribbean Restaurant at 2039 Torch Hill Rd.

Chick-fil-A at 1600 Bradley Park Dr.

Einstein’s Brother’s Bagels at 4225 University Ave.

KFC at 1801 S. Lumpkin Rd.

The Animal Farm at 105 12th St.

Don Chuchos at 5770 Milgen Rd.

The Dawghouse Sports Bar & Grill at 5140 Warm Springs Rd.

Freeze Frame Yogurt Shoppe at 2511 Airport Thruway

Chick-fil-A at 3131 Manchester Expy. (Peachtree Mall)

Other dining scores dinged

Country Wings, 6959 Macon Rd., received a grade of 75 on August 27. The inspector, Yashira Nieves, noted improper cold and holding temperatures, improper thawing methods and more.

Nieves observed a kitchen employee eating on the prep table next to cooked chicken wings and fries.

“Employees shall consume food only in approved designated areas separate from food preparation and serving areas, equipment or utensil areas and food storage areas,” the report says.

The employee discarded the food and washed their hands, according to the report.

Additionally, three pans of raw chicken wings were observed being held at room temperature atop the prep sink. Coleslaw in the prep cooler was stored at 46 degrees Fahrenheit, above the required maximum temperature of 41 degrees, according to the report.

The inspector observed the facility thawing raw fish at room temperature.

Nieves also observed “three boxes of raw chicken, three boxes of raw fries and a box of oil” being stored on the floor in both the storage area and in the kitchen area.

“Food shall be protected from contamination by storing the food: In a clean, dry location; Where it is not exposed to splash, dust, or other contamination; and at least six inches above the floor,” the report says.

The restaurant scored a 74 just one month prior for improper hand cleaning procedures and food from the previous day not being discarded.

What do the grades mean?

A score of 69 and below is given a letter grade of “U” for unsatisfactory compliance. A grade of “C,” a score from 70-79, means the restaurant is marginally compliant with the rules and regulations in place.

A “B” grade, a score from 80-89, means the restaurant is satisfactorily compliant, and an “A” grade, a score from 90-100, means the restaurant has food safety excellence, according to DPH’s rules and regulations guide.