A new store is coming to Columbus Park Crossing. Here’s when it will open

A new store is coming to a north Columbus shopping center, with plans to open as soon as next month.

Popshelf, a new store concept by Dollar General, has leased the space formerly occupied by Pier 1 Imports at 5555 Whittlesey Blvd., according to a news release from commercial real estate agency Retail Specialists. The store is expected to open inside the 10,000-square-foot space this October.

“Columbus Park is the perfect shopping environment for Popshelf as they open stores across the Southeast,” Beau Young, executive vice president of Retail Specialists, said in the release. ““The customer base is vibrant in Columbus and the surrounding areas.”

Popshelf sells home decor, beauty items, cleaning supplies and party goods, with most items costing $5 or less. The company plans to open 50 locations by the end of 2021.

Popshelf was introduced in Nashville in the fall of 2020, and Dollar General plans to operate approximately 50 locations and 25 store-within-a-store locations in various markets by the end of the 2021 fiscal year.

The concept is meant to cater to clientele with more cash to spend and promises customers an affordable, “stress-free shopping experience.”

“We are thrilled to expand the Popshelf offerings in Georgia with the addition of our Columbus store and look forward to having customers pop by the new store later this fall,” Matt Frame, Popshelf’s director of store operations, said in a statement to the L-E.

Space empty since mid-2020

Pier 1 Imports, specializing in home goods, closed two of its stores in the Chattahoochee Valley — the north Columbus location and an Auburn location at 1716 Opelika Road — after filing for bankruptcy in May 2020.

Pier 1 cited the changing retail environment and uncertainty regarding the future due to COVID-19 as reasons for the closures.