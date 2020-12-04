Georgia reports single-day record of 5,023 coronavirus cases Friday. Here’s what to know

Georgia reported its highest number of coronavirus cases in a single day on Friday.

A total of 5,023 new COVID-19 cases were reported throughout the state, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

It’s the highest number of cases since summer, when 4,782 cases were reported statewide on July 24.

The moving average number of cases reported in Georgia over the past seven days is 3189.4.

Forty-three deaths also were reported statewide Friday. Following the July 24 peak in case rates, Georgia hit its peak number of deaths roughly two weeks later. 129 deaths were reported statewide on August 11.

Georgia has been in the red zone for case rates for several weeks, according to reports from the White House’s coronavirus task force. Earlier this week, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp extended various safety, sanitation, distancing and other related requirements for bars, restaurants and other businesses across the state.

As Georgia enters a resurgence in coronavirus cases, case rates in Columbus seem to be staying slightly lower. Muscogee has reported an average of 197 cases per 100,000 people over the past 14 days, according to data analyzed by the Ledger-Enquirer.

For the whole of Georgia, that number is nearly doubled. Georgia has reported an average of 364 cases per 100,000 people over the past 14 days.

Columbus reported 51 new cases Friday. An average of 31.3 new cases has been reported over the past seven days in Muscogee County.