Springer Opera House cancels in-person performances after spike in COVID-19

Columbus’ Springer Opera House is canceling all in-person performances into next year because of Georgia’s recent spike in COVID-19 infections.

That means a scheduled production of “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” set for Jan. 21-31, has been canceled altogether, and performances of “Winter Wonderettes,” set for Dec. 10-20, will be streamed online for ticketholders.

The Springer’s staff has been monitoring Georgia’s infection rates closely and feels these steps are necessary for the safety of patrons, cast members and crew, said Allie Kent, director of marketing and audience development.

She said the actors in “The Wonderettes” have been living at the opera house as they rehearsed, so they have been isolated and considered safe in their limited company, but actors from “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” would have traveled here from all over the country, presenting a risk of infection.

The Springer will offer ticketholders options on how they may be compensated, Kent said.

