COVID-19 ‘emergency closure’ ends in-person classes at MCSD school for rest of semester

A Muscogee County school has suspended in-person classes for the remainder of the semester due to COVID-19.

“Under the advisement of our Department of Public Health, our school will proceed with an emergency closure to help us prevent the spread,” Columbus High School principal Marvin Crumbs told parents in a recorded message Thursday afternoon.

This means all CHS classes will be conducted virtually Friday, Monday and Tuesday before the Christmas break, and the location’s extracurricular activities are postponed.

In-person classes are expected to resume Jan. 6, when the second semester begins.

“The closure follows a recent increase in exposures and two or more linked positive COVID-19 cases at this location,” MCSD said in a subsequent news release. “. . . Each student can receive meals, according to the virtual meal pick up plan, at the location of his/her choice.”

Although this is the only MCSD school to close during the coronavirus surge, the district has reported a spike in new COVID-19 cases throughout the system.

MCSD received reports of 35 coronavirus cases (28 students, seven employees) from Dec. 7-11, according to the district’s news release last week. That’s an increase of 46% compared to the 24 cases (11 students, 13 employees) reported Nov. 23-Dec. 4.

The number of in-person students and school-based employees in quarantine or isolation increased by 69%, from 357 (294 students, 63 employees) to 605 (515 students, 90 employees) during the same period.