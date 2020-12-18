MCSD students will return to school in phases after break due to COVID-19 concerns

Muscogee County Public Education Center photo@ledger-enquirer.com

Columbus public schools won’t reopen for classes after Christmas break on the same date, due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Based on current data and advice from the local medical community and public health agencies, Muscogee County School District students will return for the spring semester using a phased-in approach,” MCSD announced Friday in a news release.

Here are the two phases:

Phase one: Jan. 6-15

Choice model: prekindergarten through fifth grade and self-contained special-education classes.

Virtual instruction: grades 6-12..

Phase two: Jan. 19

Choice model: all students in all grades.

The choice model is based on what the students and their families selected, either in-person classes or virtual instruction.

“The District requests that all parents and/or legal guardians help students prepare for this approach,” the news release says. “Each student should receive his/her learning device and instructional materials prior to leaving school for winter break. Each device should be stored in a safe space and remain fully charged.”