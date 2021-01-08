Need childcare, internet while Columbus schools are online only? These places can help

Call it “Virtual School Childcare” — the sequel.

For the second time since the COVID-19 pandemic started, community organizations in Columbus are offering childcare services while the Muscogee County School District conducts online-only classes to help lessen the risk of infection during a COVID-19 surge.

MCSD opened the fall 2020 semester with only remote learning from Aug. 17 through Sept. 9. Now, as COVID-19 cases rise again, the school district has started the spring 2021 semester with the same virtual-only instruction Jan. 6-15. And community organizations again are helping parents solve childcare problems.

The following United Way agencies are providing childcare and internet services on school days until MCSD allows students to return to campuses:

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Students: Grades K-12

Location: East Columbus Club, J. Barnett Woodruff Club and the Club Teen Center.

Cost: No additional cost for current members; $50 for non-members.

Register: Contact each club for availability.

Masks: Required.; children encouraged to bring their own but could be provided based on availability.

Computers: Children should bring their MCSD-issued device and headphones.

More info: 706-596-9330

Enrichment Services Program

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Students: Grades K-8

Location: 1700 Boxwood Place

Cost: Sliding fee scale based on family income.

Register: Call 706-570-0855 or 706-325-9661

Masks: Required but provided if needed.

Computers: Bring MCSD-issued device.

More info: 706-570-0855 or 706-325-9661

Girls Inc.

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Students: Grades K-12

Location: Baker Center, 3535 Levy Road; Dorothy Hyatt Center, 4637 Kolb Ave.

Cost: $25 per week for members; additional $25 membership fee for non-members; free for grades 8-12 who are members; financial aid available.

Register: online at girlsinc-columbus.org

Masks: Required but will be provided for those who arrive without one.

Computers: Students should bring a computer device, but some are available if needed. Students also should bring an MCSD-issued hotspot if they have one.

More info: 706-683-0809

Open Door Community House

Registration; Closed for the virtual learning camp, but parents are welcome to check if spaces become open.

More info: 706-323-5518

Salvation Army

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Students: Pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.

Location: Lovick P. Corn Community Center, 5201 Warm Springs Road.

Cost: Weekly rates are $80 for all-day care (7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.), $60 for morning care (7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) and $40 for afternoon care (2:30-6 p.m.).

Register: Call 706-561-9026.

Masks: Required but provided if needed.

Computers: Children should bring their MCSD-issued device, but some computers are available for those who don’t.

More info: 706-561-9026

YMCA

Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Students: Grades K-12

Location: A.J. McClung branch, 1175 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.; D.A. Turner branch, 4384 Warm Springs Road; John P. Thayer branch, 24 14 th St.

St. Cost: $55-$80, depending on membership level.

Register: At any branch or online at columbusymca.com

Masks: Required but provided if needed.

Computers: Children should bring MCSD-issued device but will be provided if needed.

More info: 706-322-8269

Additional help

Information about other community organizations is available by calling 211 to reach the United Way’s 24/7 local resources center or online at 211uwcv.org and by using the “extended childcare” keyword phrase.