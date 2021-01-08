Coronavirus

Need childcare, internet while Columbus schools are online only? These places can help

Call it “Virtual School Childcare” — the sequel.

For the second time since the COVID-19 pandemic started, community organizations in Columbus are offering childcare services while the Muscogee County School District conducts online-only classes to help lessen the risk of infection during a COVID-19 surge.

MCSD opened the fall 2020 semester with only remote learning from Aug. 17 through Sept. 9. Now, as COVID-19 cases rise again, the school district has started the spring 2021 semester with the same virtual-only instruction Jan. 6-15. And community organizations again are helping parents solve childcare problems.

The following United Way agencies are providing childcare and internet services on school days until MCSD allows students to return to campuses:

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley

Enrichment Services Program

Girls Inc.

Open Door Community House

Salvation Army

YMCA

Additional help

Information about other community organizations is available by calling 211 to reach the United Way’s 24/7 local resources center or online at 211uwcv.org and by using the “extended childcare” keyword phrase.

