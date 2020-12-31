MCSD changes plan for returning to classes after winter break as COVID-19 surges

Muscogee County Public Education Center photo@ledger-enquirer.com

The Muscogee County School District has changed its plan for returning to classes after the winter break as COVID-19 surges.

Instead of the phased-in approach announced Dec. 18 due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, all MCSD classes will be instructed virtually through Jan. 6-15, MCSD announced Thursday.

“Based on the latest data presented by the local medical community and public health agencies, all Muscogee County School District students will return under the virtual instruction model, January 6-15, 2021,” MCSD’s news release says. “Students will tentatively return to the choice model, January 19, 2021, pending further advisement from public health agencies.”

Although no in-person instruction will be conducted Jan. 6-15, “each parent/legal guardian and/or student can pick up free meals each day, 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at the school location of his/her choice,” the news release says. “Students are not required to be present during pickup.”