Georgia opening 4 mass COVID vaccinations sites. What that means for eligible residents

Georgia will open four new mass vaccination sites capable of administering thousands of doses each day, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency will open the new mass vaccination sites on Monday, Feb. 22.

The new sites are able to vaccinate 1,100 people per day, per site for a total of 22,000 people a week among the four sites.

The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the following locations:

People in Phase 1A+ are currently eligible for a vaccine at the new sites.

An appointment is necessary for vaccination. Vaccine registration for the new sites is available at myvaccinegeorgia.com.

Vaccine administration in Georgia is currently in Phase 1A. Georgia Department of Public Health.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Adrienne Underwood
Adrienne Underwood reports on coronavirus recovery for the Ledger-Enquirer as a Report for America corps member. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. This reporting is financially supported by Report for America/GroundTruth Project and the Local News and Information Fund at the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley. The Ledger-Enquirer maintains full editorial control of the work.
