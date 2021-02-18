Georgia opening 4 mass COVID vaccinations sites. What that means for eligible residents

Georgia will open four new mass vaccination sites capable of administering thousands of doses each day, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency will open the new mass vaccination sites on Monday, Feb. 22.

The new sites are able to vaccinate 1,100 people per day, per site for a total of 22,000 people a week among the four sites.

The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the following locations:

Delta Air Museum, 1220 Woolman Place SW, Hapeville, Georgia 30354

Albany Georgia Forestry Site, 2910 Newton Road, Albany, GA 31701

Habersham County Fairgrounds, 4235 Toccoa Highway Clarkesville, GA 30523

Macon Farmers Market, 2055 Eisenhower Parkway, Macon, GA 31206

People in Phase 1A+ are currently eligible for a vaccine at the new sites.

An appointment is necessary for vaccination. Vaccine registration for the new sites is available at myvaccinegeorgia.com.

Vaccine administration in Georgia is currently in Phase 1A. Georgia Department of Public Health.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.