Confused about how to get COVID vaccine in Columbus? Here’s latest Georgia info

The first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Georgia in mid-December. Vaccines will become available to more individuals according to the state’s vaccine distribution plan.

On Jan. 12, Governor Brian Kemp said in a press conference that all nursing home residents are expected to be vaccinated by the end of the month. Georgia is currently performing roughly 11,428 vaccinations per day.

Georgia is now in Phase 1A of vaccine distribution. About 1,300,000 million seniors and 536,000 healthcare workers are included in this phase.

kemp said 120,000 vaccine doses are shipped to Georgia each week. Of these, 40,000 are given to pharmacies to distribute among nursing home populations. The remaining 80,000 doses per week are spread throughout the state to vaccinate healthcare workers and other individuals in Phase 1A.

Georgia recently reported its highest number of new coronavirus cases in a single day — more than 10,000.

This guide provides the latest updates and information on vaccines in Georgia and answers to frequently asked questions. This page will be regularly updated as new information becomes available.

Here are answers to frequently asked questions about coronavirus vaccines in Georgia. This information is sourced from the Georgia Department of Public Health, the Center for Disease Control and other reputable sources.

This story was last updated on Jan. 12.

Vaccine registration

Who can register for a vaccine in Georgia?

Georgians who meet the following criteria are currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine:

Healthcare personnel likely to be exposed to or treat people with COVID-19, including nurses, physicians, EMS, laboratory technicians, environmental services.

Long-term care facilities staff and residents.

First responders, including law enforcement, fire personnel (and volunteer fire departments), dispatchers, 9-1-1 operators.

People at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, including those with underlying medical conditions.

People 65 years of age and older and their caregivers.

Other essential workers.

Eligibility does not guarantee availability. Vaccine supplies are currently limited.

How can I register for a vaccine in Georgia?

Vaccinations are available by appointment only. Patients should reach out to their regional health district to schedule an appointment.

Many Georgia health districts are scheduling appointments via phone or vaccine registration forms available on their websites.

To find the health department in your area and get more information about registering for a vaccine, select your county in the map below.

What happens after I register for a vaccine?

Health officials will contact individuals to schedule an appointment after they submit a vaccination request form. The response time to schedule an appointment is dependent on how much vaccine supply is currently available.

What happens when I go to the vaccination appointment?

Medical professionals will administer the vaccine. The vaccine is administered through a shot to the upper arm. After the vaccine is administered, you will be observed by a medical professional for 15-30 minutes in case of an adverse reaction.

Where are vaccinations happening?

You can find vaccine locations using the Georgia Department of Public Health’s vaccine site locator.

In Columbus, the West Central Health Department is administering vaccines at the Columbus Health Department at 5601 Veterans Parkway. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not receive the vaccine.

The West Central Health Department periodically travels to other counties in the district to administer vaccines. If you are in the current vaccine phase and have registered to receive the vaccine, you will be contacted to schedule an appointment when the health department is conducting vaccinations in your area.

Do pharmacies have vaccines yet?

Pharmacies in Georgia are not yet administering vaccines to the public. Some pharmacies are assisting with distribution to long-term care facilities. Most pharmacies are not yet offering vaccination appointments.

Pharmacies in the Columbus area have not yet received vaccine doses other than those intended for long-term care facilities, according to Pamela Kirkland, spokesperson for the West Central Department of Public Health.

Do I need to pay for the vaccine?

The COVID-19 vaccine is free, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health: “Vaccine providers may be able to charge administration fees for giving the shot but they will be billed to insurance with no out of pocket cost to the patient.”

Kirkland says the vaccine is free, with or without insurance, at the Columbus Health Department.

What if I can’t get online to fill out a vaccine registration form?

Call your regional health department to register for the vaccine and schedule an appointment. Call times are reported to be long.

Who do I contact if I have trouble registering for the vaccine?

The state of Georgia has set up a COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (888) 357-0169. It should be noted that this hotline provides only prerecorded answers to questions, not vaccine registration.

Am I required to get a COVID vaccine?

No, you are not required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine is not mandated by the government or any entity.

Vaccine distribution

What is the vaccine schedule in Georgia?

Vaccine distribution in Georgia is divided into several tiers. Those who are at the greatest risk of exposure to COVID-19 are in the first tiers and will receive the vaccine sooner than the general public.

Phase 1A includes health care workers, nursing home and long-term care facility staff and residents, adults over 65, first responders, and others at higher risk.

Phase 1B focuses on essential workers, such as employees at grocery stores and food processing plants, educational faculty and support staff, and mass transit workers.

Phase 1C will include persons aged 16-64 with medical conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19.

Click here to view a copy of Georgia’s vaccine distribution plan.

What vaccine distribution tier am I in?

Use the chart below to determine if you meet the criteria for the first phases of vaccine distribution.







You can read Georgia’s vaccination plan for information on Phases 2-4.

When will the COVID vaccine be available in Georgia?

Phase 1A vaccine distribution began in December. The vaccine will not be widely available to the public for several months.

How many people have been vaccinated in Georgia?

A total of 206,900 vaccine doses have been administered in Georgia as of Jan. 12, according to the DPH’s vaccine dashboard.

General Questions About COVID Vaccine

What is the vaccine made of? What is in the vaccine?

The vaccine contains genetic information from the virus in the form of messenger RNA, or mRNA. When delivered as a shot in the arm, the mRNA tells cells to produce the spike protein of the coronavirus. Without the virus attached to it, the spike proteins don’t harm you. The body’s immune system reacts to the spike protein and creates the immune response needed to fight off the virus.

Other than the mRNA, the vaccine contains the following ingredients:

lipids that help it gain entry into cells

salts that keep the vaccine at a pH comparable to that of the human body

sugar that functions as a cryoprotectant (keeps particles from sticking together when frozen)

saline solution, which is mixed with the vaccine just before injection

What are vaccine side effects?

The most common known side-effects of the COVID-19 vaccine include short-term injection site pain, fever, chills, headaches, muscle aches and joint pain, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. These symptoms are temporary and are comparable to the side effects of other vaccines.

Vaccines work to fight disease by producing an immune response within the body, and sometimes that means flu-like symptoms occur as your body responds to the vaccine. It is normal and expected.

Is the COVID vaccine safe for pregnant people?

Pregnancy-specific data is not yet available. Based on how the COVID-19 vaccine works, medical experts believe it is unlikely that the vaccine will pose a risk to individuals who are pregnant. Pregnant individuals should talk to their doctors about receiving the vaccine.

Is the COVID vaccine safe for children?

The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for individuals 16 years of age and older. Vaccine manufactures will soon conduct clinical trials to determine the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine for children.

How effective is the COVID vaccine?

The Pfizer vaccine showed a 95% efficacy rate 7 days after the second dose, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The vaccine was 94% effective in adults over 65 years old. The Moderna vaccine showed a 94% efficacy rate 14 days after the second dose. These results were consistent across gender, age and ethnicity.

What if I’m allergic to the COVID-19 vaccine?

If you are severely allergic to any of the ingredients in an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, you should not get either of the vaccines currently available.

Some people experience immediate allergic reactions to the vaccine that are not severe, such as hives, swelling and wheezing.

If you have an allergic reaction to the first dose of the vaccine, the CDC recommends you do not get the second dose.

If you’re allergic to food, pet, venom, environmental, or latex allergies, or other allergens not related to vaccines or injectable medications, the CDC recommends that you get vaccinated.

What safety plans are in place for people getting vaccinated in Georgia?

Vaccine providers have lifesaving equipment onsite to assist patients that experience an adverse reaction to the vaccine. Providers will provide rapid care and call emergency medical services.

Do I still need to wear a mask and avoid close contact with others once I receive 2 doses of vaccine?

You should continue following all public health guidance after you have received the COVID-19 vaccine.