No appointment needed at Columbus’ mass COVID vaccination site through end of week

The Columbus Civic Center’s mass COVID-19 vaccination site will not require appointments through the end of this week as the state expands eligibility to all adults over the age of 16.

The Columbus site, 1 Lumpkin Blvd., is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointments are still necessary for vaccination at all other GEMA/HS Mass Vaccination Sites except the Gulfstream Aerospace Site in Savannah. Those eligible can preregister for an appointment at any vaccine site by visiting myvaccinegeorgia.com or calling the site-specific phone number. The number for the Columbus site is 844-276-1131. If you require special assistance, call the TTY number at 844-277-2803.

Gov. Brian Kemp, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson, Muscogee County EMA Director Chance Corbett and other local leaders toured the Civic Center site Wednesday morning, one day before the ramped up eligibility officially takes effect.

While appointments aren’t required, they are strongly encouraged. It will make the process quicker and guarantee that you receive a shot, state officials said.

“I would suggest that you go online or call and get an appointment,” Kemp said. “But if you’re out and about and want to give it a try, you can try squeezing through. That may be easier to do (Wednesday) than the rest of the week once the eligibility expands.”

Corbett told the Ledger-Enquirer it’s possible the site could continue to accept residents without appointments beyond this week if things go well.

“I firmly believe they’ll extend that further. But right now, this week, come and get your shot,” he said.