Columbus mass COVID vaccine site sees spike in demand, moving to appointments again

More than 1,900 COVID-19 vaccine shots were administered at the Columbus Civic Center mass site Thursday — the busiest day since the site’s opening.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency put the final tally at 1,938 shots. The previous high was 797 shots on Tuesday.

The increased total came on the first day of the state’s expanded vaccine eligibility to all Georgians ages 16 and over. Appointment requirements at the site are suspended through Friday afternoon.

“We’re glad to see the community coming out to take advantage of the drive-up appointments,” said GEMA spokesperson Cassie Hazell.

Hazell said the Civic Center site will again be requiring appointments next week, but added that the situation could change.

Inclement weather Friday morning caused the site to suspend shots for about 30 minutes but by 11:10 a.m., lines were again moving. Those with appointments will still receive a shot, Hazell said.

The site may have to suspend services again if inclement weather continues. Officials are working to determine if they will keep the site open after 5 p.m.

If you go

The site is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Georgians who visit the mass GEMA sites across the state will receive only the Pfizer vaccine.

Those eligible can preregister for an appointment at any mass vaccine site by visiting myvaccinegeorgia.com or calling the site-specific phone number. The number for the Columbus site is 844-276-1131. If you require special assistance, call the TTY number at 844-277-2803.

While appointments aren’t required, they are strongly encouraged. It will make the process quicker and guarantee that you receive a shot, state officials said.