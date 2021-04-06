Walk-up COVID vaccinations offered after hours at Columbus Civic Center site this week

Walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered this week at the Columbus Civic Center.

The mass vaccination site at 1 Lumpkin Blvd. will allow walk-ups from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Georgia Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency announced in a press release.

The site, which usually operates as a drive-through, is offering walk-up vaccinations in order to reach patients who do not have vehicles. All Georgians 16 years or older are eligible for a vaccine.

Walk-ups are being allowed during the same two-day period as Spring Fling, hosted at an adjacent parking lot at the Civic Center. People attending the fair are encouraged to walk over to the mass vaccination site during the event to receive a shot.

Drive-up vaccinations are still available Wednesday and Thursday during the site’s normal hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Georgia’s mass vaccination sites offer the Pfizer vaccine only. There is no cost and insurance is not required.

For more information, call 844-276-1131 or visit myvaccinegeorgia.com to schedule a vaccination.