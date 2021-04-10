New statewide COVID-19 vaccine scheduling site opens for Muscogee County

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Eastern Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, Al. on Dec. 12, 2020. mcook@ledger-enquirer.com

Registration for a COVID-19 vaccine through Georgia health departments is switching to a new statewide online appointment scheduling system from the previous local scheduling systems created by individual regional health departments.

The new system, gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/, consolidates all state-sponsored vaccinations into one interface. The new system is managed by the Georgia Department of Public Health, who announced the change in a press release last week. It aims to streamline and simplify the scheduling process for a COVID-19 vaccine, which has created challenges for both patients and health staff since vaccination began in Georgia.

Simplifying the scheduling process could help vaccinate more Georgians. As of April 8, 30,265 Muscogee County residents, or 15% of the county, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 20,183 in Muscogee, or 10%, have been fully vaccinated.

“It’s something we’ve been struggling with from the get-go, since we started doing vaccines,” said Pam Kirkland, spokesperson for the West Central Department of Public Health. “There were so many challenges that had to be overcome, mostly with availability of vaccines.”

Patients fill out a questionnaire on the new site to book a vaccine appointment. The form includes questions about demographic details, medical history, COVID-19 history, and contact information. The questionnaire also determines a patients’ readiness for getting a COVID-19 vaccine and screens patients to ensure the vaccine is safe for them to get. All Georgians age 16 or older are currently eligible for the vaccine.

Once the questionnaire is completed, patients enter their location and choose from a list of nearby vaccine providers to schedule their appointment. After choosing a provider and time slot, patients receive an email with instructions to confirm the appointment, as well as a QR code to bring with them to the appointment.

The new system currently lists only state-sponsored vaccine providers, such as health departments, and doesn’t include private providers such as pharmacies or doctor’s offices. Georgians can still register for a vaccine through a private provider or at one of the state’s mass vaccination sites at myvaccinegeorgia.com. Vaccines are free and no insurance is required.

The statewide scheduling system can be used to schedule first or second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. If scheduling a second dose, patients are asked which vaccine they received for their first dose to ensure they receive a vaccine from the same manufacturer for their second dose.

The new system will help streamline the vaccine registration and scheduling process, Kirkland said. Previously, patients who registered through the health department were essentially added to a waiting list. Staff would then call and schedule appointments individually with patients. Cutting out the middle man will get appointments booked faster and free up health department staff to perform other services.

“We did eventually get like a statewide system for testing and so that’s what we were trying to do for vaccinations,” Kirkland said. “Every district was having their own issues with it, so it was great that we finally have one that’s statewide.”

It’ll also make it easier to find available vaccine appointments across the state. For patients willing to travel, vaccinations can be booked through the new site with providers anywhere in Georgia.

The site only works in Google Chrome web browser and will not work in Internet Explorer, DPH’s press release says. Patients who are not able to register online can call the West Central Health District’s call center at 706-665-3613.

In addition to the logistics of scheduling, tackling vaccine hesitancy is currently a major lift for the West Central Department of Public Health. The health department is partnering with local community groups, such as rec centers and churches, to address concerns and host pop-up vaccine clinics. A vaccination event at St. Mary’s Road United Methodist Church last week garnered more than 500 new vaccinations, Kirkland said.

“We’re really getting into some of the harder-to-reach communities where they may be more hesitant,” Kirkland said. “Say a church wants to have a vaccine clinic for their members who know them and trust their pastor. If people see other people that they know, and other people that they trust, getting a vaccine then they will be more apt to get one as well.”

For assistance or more information, call the West Central Health District’s call center at 706-665-3613 or Georgia COVID Call Center at (706) 653-6613.