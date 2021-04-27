How to get a vaccine at Columbus area pharmacies, health departments, mass sites, more

Georgia has administered more than 5 million COVID-19 vaccines according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

As the state rolled back some coronavirus restrictions in April, many Georgians are eager to get their shots and enjoy activities.

All Georgians 16 and older are now eligible to receive a vaccine. About 34% of Georgians have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of April 26, according to DPH, and about 23% are fully vaccinated.

Vaccines are available at local health departments, pharmacies, hospitals, mass vaccination sites, doctor’s offices and more. Each vaccine provider has a different registration method.

Navigating vaccine eligibility and accessibility in the Chattahoochee Valley is challenging. Here’s what you need to know to schedule your vaccine.

HOW TO FIND THE VACCINE

Local health departments: The West Central Health District serves most Georgia counties in the Chattahoochee Valley, including Muscogee, Chattahoochee and Harris. To make an appointment at any health department in Georgia, visit the Department of Public Health’s scheduling system at gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/. Patients fill out a questionnaire about demographic details, medical history, COVID-19 history and contact information, then make an appointment online for one of the state’s providers. The West Central Health District is allocated vaccine manufactured by Moderna, Pfizer and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).

First and second vaccine doses at the state’s health departments are by appointment only. Vaccines at state-sponsored sites are available to Georgia residents only, with limited exceptions. Vaccines are free and no insurance is required. For more information or to register by phone, call the West Central Health District’s call center at 706-665-3613.

Major pharmacies: Residents can use vaccinefinder.org to search for nearby pharmacies administering the vaccine. The search can be filtered by distance and the type of vaccine offered by a location. This can be important for those who already have the first dose and are looking to get the second round of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or are specifically searching for the Johnson & Johnson, which requires just one round.

Georgians can also call individual pharmacies or visit their website to schedule vaccinations. Many supermarket pharmacies also offer the vaccine. Click a store name to see vaccine appointments at CVS, Publix, Sam’s Club, Walgreens, Walmart and Winn-Dixie. A Sam’s Club membership is not required to receive the vaccine.

Mass vaccination sites: The state of Georgia currently operates eight mass vaccination sites, including one in Muscogee County at the Columbus Civic Center. Georgia’s mass vaccination sites currently offer the Pfizer vaccine. Georgia’s mass vaccination sites will close on May 21, 2021. Vaccines are free and no insurance is required.

To set up an appointment at a mass vaccination site, residents can visit myvaccinegeorgia.com or call the phone number for that site. The number for the Columbus site is 844-276-1131. If you require special assistance, call the TTY number at 844-277-2803. Vaccinations at the Columbus mass vaccination site are by walk-up or by appointment 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 1 Lumpkin Blvd. Vaccines at state-sponsored sites are available to Georgia residents only, with limited exceptions.

Local hospitals: Piedmont Healthcare is offering COVID-19 vaccines to its patients. Patients will be contacted when it’s their turn to receive a vaccine. Patients can contact their medical providers for more information about COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Patients can also contact their primary care doctor to check vaccine availability and receive more information.

COVID-19 VACCINE ELIGIBILITY

All Georgians aged 16 and older are currently eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Georgians 16-18 years of age can receive the vaccine with proper proof of age, such as a government issued ID, and with the accompaniment of a parent, guardian, or other adult authorized to provide informed consent for the patient. However, only the Pfizer vaccine has received emergency approval for people younger than 18.

Georgians can receive a vaccine in any county across the state.

Patients who have received a vaccine in the past 14 days, including a flu shot, cannot get the COVID-19 vaccine. Patients undergoing treatment for certain medical conditions should speak with their doctor before scheduling a dose.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website at dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.