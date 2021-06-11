Coronavirus

Muscogee schools got $114 million in COVID relief money. Here’s how they’re spending it

Included in this week’s Muscogee County School District budget presentation was an accounting of how MCSD has spent, and plans to spend, its share of federal money for COVID-19 pandemic recovery.

MCSD’s boost in revenue, called Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, came in three batches:

That amounts to $114.2 million in revenue from the federal government. MCSD’s tentative budget for fiscal year 2022, which starts July 1 and is up for the school board’s vote June 21, comprises $475.5 million in total expenditures from all funds, including $283.9 million from the general fund.

The projected general fund revenue of $290.9 million is about $12.4 million more than the adopted FY 2021 budget.

Here’s a breakdown of the purposes for which MCSD has or will use the federal COVID-19 recovery money:

CARES

CRRSA

The $10.4 million for salaries allows MCSD to move 184 of its 5,175 employee positions from general funding to federal funding. That extra revenue, MCSD chief financial officer Janice Bloodworth told the school board, helps the administration present a balanced budget without using money from the fund balance.

“If we didn’t have the CARES money, we would be significantly over budget, and we just need to stay mindful of that,” District 5 representative Laurie McRae said.

In the previous two fiscal years, from 2018 to 2020, MCSD’s fund balance decreased from $56 million to $36.8 million. But the administration projects to end FY 2021 and 2022 with a fund balance of $42.4 million.

ARP

The administration is developing its three-year spending plan for the ARP money and has promised to seek public input. Initial ideas include:

