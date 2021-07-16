Need rent, utility, food or financial help? 20 resources in Columbus area to check out

Over 700 evictions have been executed in the first half of 2021, and advocates say money and other assistance is available in the community for those who ask for help.

There are multiple organizations across Columbus and surrounding areas that can provide assistance. Those who need help getting connected to agencies can reach out to the free phone and text messaging service, 211, to find individualized help for issues including, but not limited to, housing, rental and utility assistance, food and clothing.

Another major resource for those affected directly by the COVID-19 pandemic is the Georgia Rental Assistance Program, which received $552 million in stimulus funds through the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The Ledger-Enquirer compiled this comprehensive list of resources for those who need financial assistance to pay rent, utility or prevent eviction.

Did we miss your organization? Email the information to Brittany McGee (bmcgee@ledger-enquirer.com) to be included.

RENTAL ASSISTANCE

Carver Heights Presbyterian Church

The church can provide utility assistance, money for food assistance and eviction prevention assistance.

Application process: Call 706-571-9144 for more details about the process.

Chattahoochee Valley Episcopal Ministry

The agency provides assistance with rent, mortgage, medical/dental transportation, childcare, internet and education/employment related expenses.

Application process: Call 706-327-2836 and leave a voicemail on the intake line that includes a brief description of the service requested. They will return calls in the order they are received, and new appointment waiting lists are started each month. The agency will try to return the call up to three times before going to the next name on the list. The telephone intake must be completed by the lease or mortgage holder, named occupant of the household, or relevant account holder related to the assistance that is being requested.

Required documents: The agency may require a lease, internet or utility bill in order to provide requested assistance.

Giving Kitchen/GK

This agency offers emergency financial assistance for basic living expenses for food service workers who are facing an unanticipated crisis such as an accident, illness, injury, death of an immediate family member or natural disaster. Residents who work in the commercial food service industry are eligible. Food service workers in Georgia who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or told to quarantine for 14 days by a doctor may be eligible for financial assistance.

Application process: Visit https://thegivingkitchen.org/help to ask for help. To ask for help in Spanish, visit https://thegivingkitchen.org/ayuda.

Required Documents: Documentation to verify that a crisis fits the grant criteria, which can include copies of lease or mortgage statement or copies of utility bills. Also need copy of a paystub or other legitimate proof of employment in the food service industry.

Salvation Army - Muscogee County Service Unit

This agency provides food, clothing, rent/mortgage and utility emergency assistance to people in a crisis situation. Families with children who already receive financial assistance from Salvation Army should speak with their case worker about the Pathway of Hope Program.

Application process: Call 706-327-0275 to schedule an appointment for financial assistance. Hold times may be lengthy. Applications can be picked up Monday through Wednesday between 9:00 a.m. and noon at 1718 2nd Ave. Completed forms can then be dropped off in a box outside.

Required documents: Application, photo ID or driver’s license, social security card, birth certificate, proof of residence or lease, proof of income, eviction notice, copy of bill and utility cut-off notice.

St. Anne Community Outreach

This program provides rent and rent deposit assistance when funds are available. Clients are placed on a waiting list for payment in the following month, however priority is given to those with an eviction notice.

Application process: Call 706-568-1592 or walk in at 1820 Box Rd. from 10-11:00 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Assistance may be limited to one time every 12 months, and the program will assist undocumented workers or immigrants.

Required documents: Picture ID/driver’s license, proof of income, copy of lease or eviction notice (letter from landlord threatening eviction or legal eviction notice) and documentation for last three months of rental payments/nonpayment.

State of Georgia Rental Assistance Program

The GRA can help renters with their past due rent and utilities. Assistance can be provided to households that have a combined income less than 80% of the area median income. Tenants and landlords can apply for assistance as well.

Application Process: Check eligibility and complete the application at https://georgiarentalassistance.ga.gov.

For assistance filling out the application:

St. Anne Community Outreach: Katie Byers, kbyers@stanneoutreach.com, 706-568-1592

Enrichment Services: Jamie Thomas, jthomas@espheadstart.org, 706-221-6704

Home For Good/United Way Chattahoochee Valley: Pat Frey, pat@unitedwayofthecv.org, 706-464-8044

The Salvation Army: James Roberts, james.roberts@uss.salvationarmy.org, 706-327-0275

Homeless Resource Network: Elizabeth “Liz” Dillard, liz@homelessresourcenetwork.org, 706-571-3399

Access 2 Independence: Kirk Holcomb, kirk@access2independence.com, 706-405-2393

J. Barnett Woodruff Boys and Girl’s Club: 3220 Cusseta Road

Mildred L. Terry: 640 Veterans Parkway (Computer and Internet Access Only)

Columbus Public Library: 3000 Macon Road (Computer and Internet Access Only)

North Columbus Public Library: 5689 Armour Road (Computer and Internet Access Only)

Parks Memorial Library: 890 Wall Street (Computer and Internet Access Only)

South Columbus Public Library: 2034 South Lumpkin Road (Computer and Internet Access Only)

Required Documents: Renters need a signed and fully completed application, identification, income documents for every adult in the household and unearned income attributable to a minor, past due rent notice or utility bills, copy of the lease, proof of unemployment qualification or documents showing a reduction in income, significant loss or financial hardship due to COVID-19. Landlords need a fully completed GRA landlord application, identification, proof of ownership and authorization/agreement to act on behalf of the owner if management company, copy of the lease, ledger showing tenant’s payment history in 2020 and 2021, W-9 and bank information for ACH payment.

Volunteers of America Southeast

The Supportive Services for Veteran Families Program promotes housing stability among low-income veterans by providing individualized case management and assisting participants in obtaining VA benefits and other public benefits, including rapid-rehousing for homeless veterans. They have limited funds for homeless prevention.

Application process: Set up an appointment by calling 478-919-2377.

Required documents: DD214 (no dishonorable discharge), verification of homelessness, birth certificate, social security card, proof of income, picture ID/driver’s license, eviction notice (if applicable), utility cut-off notice (if applicable).

LEGAL ASSISTANCE

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

The Bureau offers information about the CDC eviction moratorium on its website.

Georgia Legal Services Program

This program provides legal assistance related to evictions or foreclosures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Application process: Call 1-833-GLSPLAW (457-7529) to speak with an agent that can assist.

Required documents: These vary on a case-by-case basis. Call the agency for details.

UTILITY ASSISTANCE

Columbus Water Works

Low-income customers meeting federal poverty guidelines can apply for a reduced monthly credit and reduced garbage fee to lower their bill.

Application process: Call 706 649-3400 or drive to 1421 Veterans Pkwy to pick up the application form, approved by the Public Works Department. For discounted garbage, dial City Services at 311.

Required documents: Bring proof of residence or lease, driver’s license/picture ID, and proof of income (most recent annual income tax return, current annual Social Security statement, last earnings statement, recent Public Assistance Awards letter, official bank account information or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) awards letter).

Georgia Power PrePay

The electric company offers a PrePay service to pay off an outstanding balance over time. It requires no deposit, credit check or reconnection fees.

Application process: Dial the call center at 888-660-5890 or go online to set up an account.

Required documents: Application form, driver’s license/picture ID, proof of residence or lease.

Georgia Power Energy Assessment & Solutions Program

This program provides free in-home assessments and improvements provided by a program contractor. Services can include air sealing, attic insulation, HVAC assessment, smart programmable thermostat, LED light bulbs and more.

Applicants must be an active Georgia Power customer and household income must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines. Renters must have their landlord complete a consent form.

Application process: Apply online or call 833-347-5433.

Required documents: Social Security award letter, unemployment insurance, pension fund award letter, disability award letter, or food stamp award letter, proof of income, income affidavit form and application form.

Carver Heights Presbyterian Church

This agency provides assistance with utilities, food and eviction prevention.

Application process: Call at 706-571-9144.

Salvation Army - Muscogee County Service Unit

This agency provides emergency assistance including rent, mortgage, and utility assistance. Families with children who already receive financial assistance from Salvation Army should speak with their case worker about the Pathway of Hope Program.

Application process: Call 706-327-0275 or walk in at 1718 2nd Ave from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Applications can be returned in the box outside the building.

Documents required: Application form, driver’s license/picture ID, social security card, birth certificate, proof of residence or lease (within past 30 days), proof of income, eviction notice, copy of bill, utility cut-off notice.

St. Anne Community Outreach

This organization provides utility payment assistance to those with disconnect notices.

Application process: Call 706-568-1592 or walk in at 1820 Box Rd. from 10-11:00 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Assistance may be limited to one time every 12 months, and the program will assist undocumented workers or immigrants.

Documents required: Copy of bill, disconnect notice, driver’s license/picture ID and proof of income.

Wynnton Neighborhood Network

This nonprofit offers partial payment assistance for past due electric and gas bills to low income and undocumented community members.

Application process: Call 706-327-0838.

Documents required: Utility bill with Muscogee County address, last 4 digits of Social Security number.

Housing Opportunities For Persons With AIDS

This agency provides case management services and housing assistance including deposit assistance, rent, mortgage and utility payments.

Application process: Call 706-571-0132.

Documents required: Proof of HIV/AIDS status, proof of income, proof of residence or lease, proof of need.

West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition

For those in active treatment for cancer, this agency provides rent and utility assistance.

Application process: Call 706-660-0317.

The Giving Kitchen Initiative

This nonprofit provides emergency assistance to food service workers by funding housing and utility expenses due to injury, illness, housing crisis (fire/flood) or death of immediate family member.

Application process: Call 404-254-1227 or apply online.

Documents required: Proof of residence or lease, application form, proof of income, utility cut-off notice, medical or psych records.

Army Community Service, Ft. Benning

This program provides no-interest loans to active and retired soldiers and their qualified family members for emergencies, including late utilities.

Application process: Call 706-545-7517 or contact your chain of command.

Documents required: DoD ID card.

Chattahoochee Valley Episcopal Ministry

The agency provides assistance with rent, mortgage, medical/dental transportation, childcare, internet payment assistance and education/employment related expenses.

Application process: Call 706-327-2836 and leave voicemail including brief description of requested service. They will return calls in the order they are received, and new appointment waiting lists are started each month. The agency will try to return the call up to three times before going to the next name on the list. The telephone intake must be completed by the lease or mortgage holder, named occupant of the household, or relevant account holder related to the assistance that is being requested.

Documents required:The agency may require a lease, internet or utility bill in order to provide requested assistance.

AT&T/Connected Nation

AT&T offers a low-cost Internet plan for people qualified for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Application process: Apply online or call 210-821-4105.

Documents required: Application form and proof of SNAP qualification.

FINANCIAL COUNSELING

Family Center Of Columbus

This program offers personal financial counseling to provide money management skills. Counseling is also available to home buyers and those facing mortgage delinquency.

Application process: Call 800-757-2227.

Documents required: Proof of income and driver’s license/picture ID

Columbus Housing Initiative

NeighborWorks Columbus assists low to moderate income families in building their assets and financial independence. Services include homeowner education and counseling, housing production, and mortgage and economic development lending.

Application process: Register online.

Documents required: Driver’s license/picture ID, proof of income (paystubs/award letters) and savings (bank statements).

Power Through Christ Ministries

This agency provides financial counseling for those affected by unforeseen circumstances like a layoff or poor health.

Application process: Call 334-468-9463.

Documents required: Application form, picture ID/driver’s license.

Consumer Credit Counseling Service

This nonprofit provides credit and debt counseling, student loan counseling, house counseling and other services to promote financial well-being.

Application process: Call 706-327-3239 or walk in at 1350 15th Avenue.