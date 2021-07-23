Require masks in schools, says U.S. doctor group. What do Columbus area districts say?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced May 13 that fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks. But with children younger than 12 not eligible to receive the vaccine, the CDC’s guidance for K-12 schools, last updated July 9, says masks should be worn indoors by all individuals age 2 and older who aren’t fully vaccinated.

July 19, the American Academy of Pediatrics went further with its updated recommendations for schools. The academy says everyone older than age 2 should wear a mask in school, regardless of vaccination status.

The Ledger-Enquirer asked school district officials in the Columbus area how this new guidance will affect their policy as they prepare to start the 2021-22 school year.

No local district — before or after the new national guidance — has told the L-E that masks will be required in their schools. All are making them optional, as of now, but requiring them on buses per federal mandate. Here’s how officials in each district explained their rationale:

Muscogee County

Muscogee County School District superintendent David Lewis has said he relies on a medical panel including local health experts to inform his decisions about COVID-19 protocols. The members of that panel are listed on MCSD’s website.

Lewis announced July 12 MCSD plans to start the 2021-22 school year with masks optional in schools. That was a week before the American Academy of Pediatrics released its recommendation for masks to be required in schools.

Muscogee County’s rate of total COVID-19 cases in the previous two weeks as of July 12 was 75 per 100,000 people, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Ten days later, the rate had nearly doubled, to 141 per 100,000, as of July 22.

“The mask option is something that we felt like at the time, given the medical panel’s recommendations and what they were seeing locally in terms of the numbers,” Lewis told the L-E Thursday. “They felt like, at that time, it was the prudent thing to do. … Here we are, two weeks later, and things have changed substantively.”

Asked whether MCSD could change its policy and require masks in schools before classes start, Lewis said, “Absolutely.”

“We reserve the right to re-institute a mask mandate district-wide or in select schools or work locations, depending on the conditions at the time,” Lewis said. “ … We don’t want to make a knee-jerk reaction to anything.”

Lewis emphasized he is deciding the district’s COVID-19 protocols based not on his personal opinion but on advice from a medical panel relying on data, experience and expertise.

“They’re the practitioners in the field seeing this on a day-to-day basis,” he said. “That’s something you can’t get from a recommendation at the federal or state level.”

Atlanta Public Schools, Clayton County and DeKalb County are Georgia districts requiring masks in school, the Associated Press reported.

Monday, from 6-7 p.m., MCSD will conduct a public forum online to discuss the district’s COVID-19 protocols. School district administrators and members of the superintendent’s medical panel will be available to answer questions. The link to register is on MCSD’s website.

Harris County

Although masks won’t be required on campus, Harris County School District spokeswoman Rachel Crumbley said in an email, “Many medical professionals recommend that students wear masks in school, and all adults are encouraged to consider wearing masks when in groups of people.”

Harris County’s COVID-19 total case rate during the past two weeks was 138 per 100,000 people July 22, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The rate was 89 per 100,000 July 12.

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be conducted Aug. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Harris County High School cafeteria. The clinic is open to all eligible HCSD students (ages 12 and older), their parents, HCSD employees, their spouses and their children.

Chattahoochee County

Superintendent Kristie Brooks said in an email masks are optional in ChattCo schools because nearly 80% of the district’s employees are vaccinated against COVID-19 and “our parents continue to report more students being vaccinated.”

Chattahoochee County’s COVID-19 case rate during the past two weeks was 1,907 per 100,000 people July 22, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The rate was 1,796 per 100,000 July 12.

ChattCo’s case rate is artificially high because soldiers, trainees and post residents at Fort Benning who test positive are counted in the county’s case total but not in the county’s population.

Phenix City

Superintendent Randy Wilkes noted, after maintaining required masks throughout last school year, Phenix City Schools made them optional during the summer session and didn’t have any reported COVID-19 cases while more than 1,500 students attended.

Referring to the “system’s desire to return to normalcy,” Wilkes said in an email PCS plans to start the fall semester with masks optional in schools, but “an outbreak may likely necessitate a variety of measures, including but not limited to a mask requirement.”

Wilkes added, “We do encourage parents to read and seek medical advice regarding vaccinating their children. The school system has demonstrated its desire to vaccinate all who desire (it) by providing clinics in May and June of this year. Phenix City Schools will continue to monitor the system’s data and adjust the plan accordingly and with specificity.”

The Alabama Department of Public Health has a COVID-19 Risk Indicator Dashboard that says Russell County, which includes Phenix City, is at a “very high” level — the highest of the four categories — as of July 22.

Russell County

Paula Thompson, community education director for the Russell County School District, said in an email on behalf of superintendent Brenda Coley that masks are optional in RCSD schools. She didn’t explain why before publication.

Lee County

Anna Shepherd-Jones, coordinator of federal programs, accountability and school improvement for Lee County Schools, said in an email on behalf of superintendent Mac McCoy the system follows protocols outlined by the Alabama Department of Public Health, which align with CDC guidelines.

Although masks aren’t required in LCS schools, Shepherd-Jones said, personal protective equipment will be available at schools upon request.

The state’s COVID-19 Risk Indicator Dashboard says Lee County is at a “very high” level for coronavirus spread as of July 22.