New mask policy set for Muscogee County School District as Columbus COVID cases rise

In response to the surge of COVID-19 cases in the Columbus area, the Muscogee County School District has changed its policy about wearing masks in schools.

MCSD will start the 2021-22 school year with masks required indoors for all students and employees, regardless of vaccination status, the district announced Wednesday.

The 2021-22 school year starts Aug. 6 in Muscogee for students in prekindergarten through second grade and Aug. 9 for students in grades 3-12.

“Given the marked increase in multiple COVID-19-related indicators in the Columbus area, recently updated guidance by the American Academy of Pediatrics and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and upon the recommendation of the Muscogee County School District Medical Panel, the district has modified its reopening plans to require indoor masking as a mitigation measure,” MCSD’s news release says. “All employees and students should add clean masks daily as part of their back-to-school supplies.”

Except for students with medical reasons and an approved application, MCSD won’t start this school year offering virtual attendance through online classes as an option, which was available last school year.

“This recommended added layer of protection is meant to promote the safe return to in-person instruction, help us do our part to further reduce transmission of the virus in our community, and to maintain continuity of operations at all Muscogee County School District sites and the community at large,” the news release says. “. . . The district, in concert with the local medical panel, will continue to monitor local health indicators, making adjustments as warranted.”

Lewis announced July 12 MCSD planned to start the 2021-22 school year with masks optional in schools. That was a week before the American Academy of Pediatrics released its recommendation for masks to be required in schools.

Muscogee County’s rate of total COVID-19 cases in the previous two weeks as of July 12 was 75 per 100,000 people, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Ten days later, the rate had nearly doubled, to 141 per 100,000 as of July 22. Another week later, the rate has soared again, to 209 per 100,000 as of July 27.

The Ledger-Enquirer reported last week — before Tuesday’s new guidance from the CDC but after the new guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics — that Columbus area school districts in Harris, Chattahoochee, Russell and Lee counties, as well as Phenix City, planned to start the new school year with masks optional. The L-E asked officials in those districts Wednesday whether their policy has changed. This story will be updated with their responses.