New CDC mask guidance affects nearly every county surrounding Columbus. What to know

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that fully vaccinated people wear masks in areas of the country with substantial and high transmission of COVID-19.

The updated guidance is due to the Delta variant spreading throughout the United States. Everyone should wear masks in public indoor settings in these areas of substantial or high transmission, according to the CDC.

According to the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker, Muscogee County is considered an area with high levels of community transmission. Fourteen of the 16 counties in the West Central Health District, based in Columbus, are considered to have substantial or high levels of community transmission, according to the tracker. Macon and Clay counties are listed as moderate transmission.

The CDC also recommends that fully vaccinated consider wearing masks regardless of the level of transmission in their community if they are immunocompromised or at an increased risk for severe disease from COVID-19. The health organization also recommends wearing a mask regardless if someone in a person’s household is either at a higher risk for COVID-19 or not fully vaccinated.

Additionally, fully vaccinated individuals should get a COVID-19 test three to five days after exposure and wear a mask in indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result. Previous CDC guidance that said vaccinated populations did not need to be tested following possible exposure.

Lastly, the update recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

A recent Georgetown study included Muscogee County in a “cluster” that is at a higher risk of transmitting COVID-19 if there is a lack of social distancing, masking and vaccinations.

The county has seen increasing coronavirus cases over the past month.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, as of July 27, Muscogee County has a rate of 167 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in the last two weeks. There were 320 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the county during that time period.

Last Tuesday, the two-week rate was 109 cases per 100,000 people, and 209 new cases reported. On July 1, the rate was only 34 cases per 100,000 people, according to DPH.

The county’s vaccination rates have lagged behind the state and national average, with 32% of residents being fully vaccinated and 36% having at least one dose as of July 27, according to DPH. Statewide, 40% of residents are fully vaccinated, and 45% have received at least one dose. Local hospitals have stated that most of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

Public health officials have previously warned that the Delta variant, which is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, is highly transmissible. The latest data from the CDC shows that 36.6% of COVID-19 cases in Georgia are from the Delta variant.