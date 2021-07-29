Want a say in how Columbus spends COVID relief funds? You’ll have 2 chances next week

The Columbus Consolidated Government will host two public meetings next week to discuss funding priorities for the $39.2 million the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act that was passed by Congress in March.

The meetings will be held on Aug. 2 and 4 from 5:30-7 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Services Center. There will be an opportunity for attendees to speak or give their feedback on comment cards.

Columbus has so far received half of the $78.4 million it was allocated from the American Rescue Plan. The City received $20.2 million on June 7, and Muscogee County received $39.2 million on June 14.

The money is meant to be distributed within the next 12 months in response to the health emergency caused by COVID-19. Some funding options in the act include paying essential workers, revenue replace for city government, or investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.

Deputy City Manager Pam Hodge reported the recommended funding priorities compiled by city staff at Tuesday’s council meeting.

“The recommendation was based on providing the most impact to the citizens of Columbus,” Hodge said in an email to the Ledger-Enquirer.

The recommendations, submitted by city departments and reviewed by staff members using the U.S. Treasury guidelines, include funding for automation of garbage collection to include garbage trucks and carts, small business grants, ambulances and premium pay for public safety and other essential employees.

Over 332 requests were submitted, Hodge said. Seventy-seven of the requests met the guidelines and are being evaluated, 60 will require final ruling to determine eligibility and 195 did not meet the guidelines or have already been funded.

Funding for small business grants would go towards an existing program developed by the Community Reinvestment Department, StartUP Columbus and the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce. The program had been allocated $112,000 to provide individual grants of up to $4,000 for small businesses.

Additional American Rescue Plan funding could allow the program to assist more businesses and provide larger grants.

Specific guidelines for expanding the small business grants are currently being drafted, Hodge said in the email.

Automated recycling trucks have already been rolled out in Columbus decreasing the need for inmate staff. Officials have previously stated that funding from the American Rescue Plan could allow the city to fully automate waste pickup. Staff members recommended that garbage collection receive the largest amount of funds.