Piedmont Healthcare expands COVID vaccine requirement to all employees

Piedmont Healthcare will require all employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 1, making it the first Georgia-based health system to implement this policy.

All Piedmont managers, physicians, providers and new employees were already required to get the vaccine by Sept. 1. Piedmont has two hospitals in Columbus, Piedmont Columbus Regional and Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside.

There has been a significant increase in the percentage of staff in the health system who have received their vaccines, with a small number of exceptions based on religious and medical grounds, according to a statement sent by Piedmont to the Ledger-Enquirer via email.

“We hold ourselves to the highest standard and are committed to doing whatever we can to ensure a safe and quality experience for the communities we serve,” a portion of the statement read.

The system already has policies to require proof of vaccination or titers to protect against illnesses such as Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR) and the annual flu shot, according to a statement released last month.

Additionally, the statement said it supported other health systems in the community following suit in requiring vaccinations among employees.

St. Francis-Emory Healthcare previously stated it would not be require staff to be fully vaccinated until one gains full approval from the Food and Drug Administration. The system continues to evaluate procedures and follow guidance from local, state and federal partners in public health, the statement said.

“St. Francis-Emory Healthcare is strongly encouraging and supporting all of our team members to become fully vaccinated,” reads a statement sent to the Ledger-Enquirer via email. “There is significant evidence that grows daily indicating that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.”