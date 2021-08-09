Here are Columbus State’s COVID rules as cases and delta variant soar in GA

Columbus State University strongly encourages individuals on campus to wear masks and get the COVID-19 vaccine, but neither will be required for the upcoming semester.

The only places where masks are required is the Student Health Center and on CSU shuttles. Classes begin on Aug. 16.

This policy is across all University System of Georgia schools and facilities. CSU asks unvaccinated individuals to continue wearing a mask or face covering and practice social distancing, Gregory Hudgison, director of communications at CSU, said in an email to the Ledger-Enquirer.

CSU and other USG institutions will make sure vaccines are readily available on campus, Hudgison said.

“The University System of Georgia recognizes COVID-19 vaccines offer safe, effective protection and urges all students, faculty, staff and visitors to get vaccinated either on campus or with a local provider,” he said.

Students, employees and campus guests can report COVID-19 symptoms, a positive test or exposure through an online form. CSU’s COVID-19 Response Team encourages everyone to monitor for any symptoms before and after coming to campus.

CSU’s COVID-19 Precautions

CSU will host mobile vaccination clinics on campus throughout August and early September.

Fully vaccinated individuals who are exposed to someone with COVID-19 are not required to get tested or quarantine unless they develop symptoms. Unvaccinated individuals in contact with a positive person are directed to quarantine for 14 days.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, will be asked to isolate for 10 days from the date that symptoms began or when they received a positive test.

CSU will discontinue on-campus quarantining and isolation. Students who must isolate or recuperate will be advised to do so at their permanent residence, except in rare circumstances.

Fully vaccinated individuals may resume class and other campus activities without social distancing, and those who are unvaccinated are strongly encouraged to practice social distancing. However, physical distancing is not required at any USG institution.

Events and gatherings will follow guidance from the most recent Executive Order from the Governor. Social distancing opportunities will be a consideration for meetings and events at CSU. Some events will continue featuring a virtual option to be more inclusive and reach students enrolled in online courses, prospective students, alumni and other audiences.

Cleaning and disinfecting will continue to follow the current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The COVID-19 Response Team will be active throughout the fall semester, advising CSU’s executive leadership, consulting with counterparts at USG, monitoring the local public health situation, contact tracing, and reporting information weekly from the self-reporting form to the campus community.

“CSU will remain flexible in its planning and be prepared to change course as necessary,” Hudgison said.