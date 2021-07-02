Kemp ends Georgia’s COVID state of emergency. What happens next?

As of July 1, Georgia is no longer under a public health state of emergency amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Brian Kemp allowed the previous executive order to expire and signed two new ones to declare a general state of emergency and to continue COVID-19 economic recovery efforts.

“My office has worked alongside countless hardworking Georgians in the public and private sector to implement a measured approach to protecting both lives and livelihoods,” Kemp said in a news release. “The public health state of emergency was absolutely vital to those efforts, and I thank the General Assembly for the trust they placed in my office last spring.”

Here’s a breakdown of what residents can expect going forward now that the public health state of emergency has ended.

What happens now that the public health emergency is over?

Moving forward, the emergency powers Kemp held are no longer available to him. However, many of the policies put in place will continue with the two executive orders signed Wednesday.

“With coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths at all time lows — and vaccinations on the rise — Georgians are getting back to normal,” Kemp said in the release. “These new executive orders will enable the state to make that transition as easy as possible for our healthcare infrastructure, our job creators and the supply chains they rely on, and Georgians getting back in the workforce.”

A public health emergency can be declared when there is an imminent threat of an illness or health condition caused by bioterrorism or some infectious disease that is new, previously controlled or was eradicated in the past.

Kemp declared a public health emergency, with the approval of the Georgia General Assembly, in response to the spread of COVID-19. This gave him all the powers he would have under a general state of emergency, as well as additional powers to address public health, like compelling a health care facility to provide services, implementing a mandatory vaccination or quarantine program, and directing the Department of Public Health to coordinate a response.

What is in the Declaration of State of Emergency for Continued COVID-19 Economic Recovery?

This state of emergency was declared in order to continue addressing the impacts of COVID-19 on Georgia’s economy, supply chain and healthcare infrastructure. It ensures that all resources in the state would be available for response and recovery.

This order included the continuation of enhanced SNAP benefits, 100 Georgia National Guard troops that can be called upon as necessary and the prevention of price gouging.

This order will be in effect until July 30, unless it is renewed by Kemp.

What is in the Rule Suspensions Executive Order?

This order will continue various regulatory provisions from the public health state of emergency into the new state of emergency. This includes provisions related to expanded licensure of medical professionals, unemployment insurance, remote notarization, emergency management designation for medical providers and facilities, remote jury proceedings and vaccine administration.

Pam Kirkland, spokesperson for the West Central Health District, said ensuring that medical professionals are able to get licensed continues to be important, especially when it comes to distributing the COVID-19 vaccine.

The types of licenses affected and the timeline regarding expiration are listed in the executive order.

What does it mean for COVID testing and vaccines?

Testing and vaccinations will continue as they have been.

Kirkland said the end of the public health emergency and the new executive orders do not have anything in them that would affect local health departments.

“We’re gonna continue to do what we’ve been doing all along — being available with the testing in all of our counties,” she said. “And also giving education for the vaccine and having vaccines available for anybody.”

Currently, 34% of residents in Muscogee County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 30% are fully vaccinated, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Meanwhile, 38% of residents statewide are fully vaccinated.

Testing for COVID-19 should continue as normal, and there are numerous places across Columbus that residents can go to get tested. Additionally, vaccines are also available for anyone over the age of 12. More information on both of these can be found on the West Central Health District’s website.

How does this affect SNAP or other social safety net programs?

Last April, the Families First Coronavirus act went into effect to address the economic impact caused by COVID-19. It provided more support for nutrition assistance and unemployment, and also made it possible for more individuals to be eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The executive order addressing continued COVID-19 economic recovery states that individuals can continue receiving the temporary enhanced benefits through SNAP. Other efforts to provide residents with support and assistance will be continued as well, but the order did not specify any programs.

Does anything in this order affect businesses or masks?

The new orders do not affect any previous policies on COVID-19 restrictions. As of April 8, the ban on large gatherings was lifted and restrictions on business were loosened through an executive order by Kemp. The order encouraged the continued use of face coverings and social distancing.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson suspended the local mask mandate in May, but residents still must wear a face covering in government buildings.