Muscogee County’s two-week COVID case rate doubled in ten days. Here’s latest data

The COVID-19 two-week case rate in Muscogee County doubled in the first 10 days of August, according to the latest data reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Muscogee County reported a two-week COVID-19 case rate of 423 cases per 100,000 people on Tuesday, according to the DPH’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The case rate has more than doubled since the start of the month. On August 1, Muscogee County saw a two-week rate of 200 cases per 100,000 people. Twenty-three percent of COVID-19 tests over the last two weeks have been positive, according to DPH.

The rate reported Tuesday is the highest rate since Feb. 9, when the two-week rate was 438 cases per 100,000 people, according to data from DPH.

The county reported 88 new cases Tuesday, and 811 cases over the past two weeks. In contrast, Muscogee County reported 383 new cases in a two-week period on Aug. 1.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Harris County has seen a similar trend, with the two-week COVID-19 case rate increasing from 173 cases per 100,000 people on Aug. 1 to 349 per 100,000 people on Aug. 10. The number of cases reported over a two-week period increased from 60 to 121 new cases.

The two-week positivity rate for Harris County is 21.3% as of Aug. 10, according to DPH.

Local COVID-19 data has followed statewide trends. Georgia had a two-week case rate of 211 cases per 100,000 people on Aug. 1, but as of Aug. 10, the rate is 408 per 100,000 people. There were 22,807 new cases reported in a two-week period on Aug. 1, and 44,238 new cases reported in Georgia over the last two weeks on Aug. 10.

In late July, DPH released a statement urging Georgia residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine as the case rate had more than doubled. Public health officials have warned about the highly transmissible Delta variant, which accounts for 65% of COVID-19 cases in Georgia, according to the CDC.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER