Georgia health department urges vaccines after 200% COVID case rate increase across state

The Georgia Department of Public Health announced Friday that the COVID-19 case rate in the state has increased 204% over the last 14 days and is urging all residents to get vaccinated.

According to the press release, new cases in the state totaled 4,612 on Thursday, the highest daily number since mid-February. Additionally, hospitalizations statewide have increased by about 50% in the last 14 days and deaths have increased by 18% in the same time period, according to DPH.

As of July 30, there have been 21,995 cases of COVID-19 in Georgia in the last 14 days, at a rate of 201 cases per 100,000 people, according to DPH.

“Unfortunately, we can expect COVID numbers to keep growing,” Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, said in the release. “People who are unvaccinated or skip their second dose of vaccine are targets for infection.”

DPH reports that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the Delta variant accounts for 78% of new COVID cases in Georgia.

Jack Lockwood, acting public information officer for the Columbus Health Department and the West Central Health District, said in an email to the Ledger-Enquirer that the Delta variant is a more contagious version of the COVID-19 virus, and as a result, Columbus and some surrounding counties are seeing community wide transmission.

“Due to the high transmissibility of this variant of the virus, there is an increased chance of becoming infected.” Lockwood said in the email. “The vaccine greatly reduces the likelihood of dying from the virus or becoming hospitalized due to the virus should a person become infected.”

As of July 30, 40% of Georgia residents are fully vaccinated. DPH encourages all residents over the age of 12 to get vaccinated.

In order to be fully vaccinated, a person must have two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The vaccines are free and available statewide without insurance or identification. Residents can find a vaccination location or schedule an appointment on DPH’s website.

Earlier this week, the CDC changed their guidelines, recommending that everyone in areas with substantial or high community transmission wear a mask in public indoor settings regardless of their vaccination status to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant.

“High vaccination coverage will reduce spread of the virus in your community and elsewhere - and help prevent new variants from emerging,” Toomey said.