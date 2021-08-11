Coronavirus

St. Francis-Emory changes visitation policy as COVID cases rise in Muscogee County

St. Francis-Emory Healthcare is scaling back its visitation policy as COVID-19 cases rise in Columbus.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, St. Francis-Emory said the policy change is to “help protect our patients, providers, team members, and community.”

The new visitation policy states:

The hospital also changed the inpatient visiting hours for non-COVID floors to 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. Visiting hours for non-COVID ICU patients is noon - 7 p.m.

All visitors, patients and staff are required to wear a face mask at all times while visiting St. Francis-Emory.

For outpatient and physician offices, the new visitation policy states:

As of Tuesday, Muscogee County has seen 811 new COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks, and a total of 16,114 cases. Only 32% of Muscogee County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Hospital policies may change as COVID-19 data increase or decrease.

Piedmont Columbus Regional - Midtown and Northside campuses

Here is the visitation policy for hospitals in the Piedmont Columbus Regional network, updated on July 30:

All patients, care partners, employees, physicians and contractors must wear a mask while inside Piedmont facilities.

Piedmont defines a care partner as a relative, partner, friend or anyone over 18 that the patient chooses to have at their side during care. Care partners must show valid ID, like a driver’s license, for entry into a hospital.

