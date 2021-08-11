St. Francis-Emory changes visitation policy as COVID cases rise in Muscogee County

St. Francis-Emory Healthcare is scaling back its visitation policy as COVID-19 cases rise in Columbus.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, St. Francis-Emory said the policy change is to “help protect our patients, providers, team members, and community.”

The new visitation policy states:

Patients are allowed one healthy support person per day.

Visitors must enter through the main entrance at 2122 Manchester Expressway.

Visitors must answer questions using a kiosk or at the nearest screening station.

Visitors are not allowed after visiting hours.

Visitors are required to wear a visitor ID sticker at all times while in the facility.

No visitors are permitted for COVID-19 positive patients at any time.

The hospital also changed the inpatient visiting hours for non-COVID floors to 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. Visiting hours for non-COVID ICU patients is noon - 7 p.m.

All visitors, patients and staff are required to wear a face mask at all times while visiting St. Francis-Emory.

For outpatient and physician offices, the new visitation policy states:

Patients are allowed one healthy support person, 16 or older, per visit.

All patients and visitors will be screened for COVID-19 at the appointment location

A sticker will be given to both the patient and visitor to identify screening compliance.

Due to limited space availability, endoscopy, radiology and outpatient lab departments will only allow a support person by pre-approval of the department.

As of Tuesday, Muscogee County has seen 811 new COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks, and a total of 16,114 cases. Only 32% of Muscogee County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Hospital policies may change as COVID-19 data increase or decrease.

Piedmont Columbus Regional - Midtown and Northside campuses

Here is the visitation policy for hospitals in the Piedmont Columbus Regional network, updated on July 30:

Visiting hours are now from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Women’s services will begin visiting hours at 5:30 a.m.

One essential care partner is allowed per patient per day during visiting hours. Patients will be allowed to have a different care partner during overnight hours, which is defined as being from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis and must be approved by the Director-On-Call.

No care partners for COVID positive patients.

Two care partners are allowed for pediatric patients in the PEDS ED, Children’s Hospital, NICU and Critical Care.

Children 12 and under are not permitted to visit.

Adults 70 and older are discouraged from visiting.

Care partners will no longer have their temperature checked but are still required to wear a mask and undergo a health questionnaire at the entrance.

All patients, care partners, employees, physicians and contractors must wear a mask while inside Piedmont facilities.

Piedmont defines a care partner as a relative, partner, friend or anyone over 18 that the patient chooses to have at their side during care. Care partners must show valid ID, like a driver’s license, for entry into a hospital.