‘It is safe to come to the ER.’ What to expect when visiting Columbus hospitals amid delta

Columbus’ hospitals say they have had an increase in COVID-19 patients, but urge residents to continue coming to emergency rooms if they need treatment despite the heightened demand.

St. Francis Emory-Healthcare has seen COVID positive patients increase in the last few weeks, following county and statewide trends, said director of marketing and communications Grant Farrimond in an email to the Ledger-Enquirer.

Piedmont Columbus Regional’s emergency department and critical care units have been running at max capacity for several weeks, said director of emergency services Jack Rodgers in an email.

“COVID has had a significant impact on our volume and capacities just as it has in most other healthcare facilities around the country,” Rodgers said.

What happens if the ER is full

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Every emergency department in the country has an obligation to provide each patient with a medical screening exam, Rodgers said. This is mandated by the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act of 1986.

“Once on site, patients are never turned away from our Emergency Department,” he said.

The screening determines whether patients have any life-threatening illnesses or injuries, and based on this examination, providers decide whether the patient is best served by being referred to another community resource capable of meeting their need, Rodgers said.

Farrimond reiterated this procedure, but added that in the event that St. Francis-Emory did not have the capacity to admit a patient, they would complete an appropriate transfer in accordance with the Act.

When to go to the ER

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Residents should not wait to seek care, Farrimond said. If someone is experiencing signs and symptoms of life-threatening medical situations, they should call 911 immediately and seek care at the nearest medical facility.

If anyone is having trouble breathing, high fevers or nausea and vomiting to the point of dizziness and dehydration, they should be seen in the emergency department immediately, Rodgers said. People should call their doctors if they have concerns and want guidance on where they should seek treatment.

However, Rodgers stressed that the emergency department is not a COVID-19 testing site. He said other community resources are available if testing is the only concern.

“Seeking that service elsewhere allows us to free up the space and the staff needed to care for the sickest of the sick,” Rodgers said.

What to expect when visiting ER during COVID

There have been some changes in procedures at both St. Francis-Emory and Piemont Columbus Regional due to the pandemic.

Farrimond said St. Francis-Emory has strict safety and infection protocols that includes masking for all staff and patients, consistent sanitizing and isolation procedures for potentially infectious patients.

“It is safe to come to the ER if you are experiencing a medical emergency,” he said.

At Piedmont, one noticeable is the addition of a screening table at the emergency department entrances, Rodgers said. By having people answer a couple of quick questions there, the hospital is able to place patients in the appropriate care and waiting areas so everyone can be protected.

“The safety and well-being of our patients and guests is our top priority,” Rodgers said.

Tracking COVID-19 in Columbus

Public health officials have previously warned about the highly transmissible delta variant that prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to update their guidelines for those who are fully vaccinated. Additionally, officials have warned that a large majority of COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized are unvaccinated.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Data Tracker, every county in Georgia has high levels of community transmission for period between Aug. 16-22. The delta variant accounts for 74.6% of coronavirus cases in the state, as of Aug. 17’s update.

In Muscogee County, there have been 659 cases per 100,000 people in the last two weeks, as of Monday. The county reported 1,263 total cases in that time period, with a test positivity rate of 23%.

Farrimond said the community can help St. Francis-Emory combat COVID by following the best practices that are effective in slowing the spread of the virus.

“Chief among those is getting vaccinated,” he said. “But it’s also important to continue social distancing recommendations and handwashing. All of these steps are particularly important with the Delta variant surging in our communities and nationwide.”