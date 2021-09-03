‘We are not disposable.’ CSU professors lead protest for stricter COVID rules, vaccines

Columbus State University professors and students gather outside the Schwob Memorial Library on September 3, 2021, to distribute protest signs. They organized a peaceful demonstration against what they call unsafe working and learning conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Special to the Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus State University professors and students demanded tighter COVID-19 protocols on campus during a protest Friday afternoon.

Demonstrators asked that the University System of Georgia allow CSU to implement mask and vaccine mandates, create more social distancing in classrooms, allow faculty to temporarily move classes online, and have more testing and contact tracing. Friday’s demonstration followed a petition that was sent to USG in early August with many of the same demands.

Acting USG Chancellor Teresa MacCartney responded to the petition with an open letter on Aug. 20 that upheld the current COVID-19 protocols for the system and encouraged vaccinations and masks. However, some of the CSU faculty felt the open letter did not properly address their concerns.

“I appreciate the situation that the USG might find themselves in, I don’t think the measures currently in place are sufficient,” Dr. Shannon Godlove, secretary of the CSU Chapter of the American Association of University Professors, told the Ledger-Enquirer outside of the Schwob Memorial Library on main campus.

‘Put our personal beliefs aside’

Around 45 professors and students participated in the hour-long demonstration, wearing masks and spacing out from other protestors. Almost all them carried signs with phrases on them ranging from “We are not disposable” to “Covid Spreading University.”

Speakers during the event included Dr. Amanda Rees, representing AAUP, who spoke about rising coronavirus cases on campus and the difficulty some faculty have experienced trying to keep themselves and students safe in full capacity classes.

Jessica DeMarco-Jacobson, recipient of the 2021 CSU Faculty Cup, also spoke on data and statistics about the current delta surge in the region.

“It’s time for us to put our personal beliefs aside and political differences aside for the sake of everyone we love,” DeMarco-Jacobson said. “Public health should not be made political.”

About halfway through the demonstration, a handful of counter-demonstrators got into a heated verbal debate with some participants. Others stepped in, quickly de-escalating the situation and engaged in discourse with the group on the fringe of the demonstration.

Chris Reichmeier, part-time faculty for the Schwob School of Music, and Justin Wilson, a retired veteran and business administration student, engaged in a lively debate about the pros and cons of mask and vaccine mandates. While Riechmeier was vocal about his support for a mask mandate, Wilson expressed his disagreement.

“It’s my personal choice to have the freedom to not (wear a mask),” Wilson said. “And I got vaccinated.”

He said he chose to get vaccinated so he would be able to continue attending live events, but feels as though the science behind COVID-19 policies has become politicized. He thought the vaccine being available would mean restrictions would be removed and is concerned about another lockdown being implemented.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson has previously said he is not considering reinstating another mask mandate despite the city declaring another public health state of emergency, and Gov. Brian Kemp recently signed an executive order that would allow private businesses to opt out of any local COVID-19 ordinances.

‘The professors should have rights’

CSU Student Government Association President Curtis Walker and Vice-President Gabrielle Dixon attended the demonstration as spectators and to take advantage of the opportunity to hear from students and faculty about their positions on the issue.

One student athlete, Imani Arnold, joined the demonstration in support of more COVID-19 protocols. She said her parents, who are teachers, contracted the virus on the job.

“The professors should have rights to say, ‘I don’t want to take this to my family,’” Arnold said.

She said many of her peers do not realize that the pandemic is as serious now as it was last year, adding that the vaccine has made some feel as though they can now relax.

The SGA is considering bringing people to campus to help inform students about the vaccine, Walker said. The organization will continue to get thoughts from students about what would make them feel safe, Dixon added. The two indicated they have heard a lot of opinions from students already on both sides of the issue.

According to CSU’s self-reporting tracker, there are 36 cases of COVID-19 on campus, 41 exposure cases and 34 cases of people who report being symptomatic but haven’t received a positive test, as of Aug. 30.