Need to get a COVID-19 vaccine? Here’s where to find a one in Columbus
Muscogee County recently crossed another COVID-19 vaccination threshold, with 40% of residents having now received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Almost 80,000 people in the county have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 67,553 (35%) are fully vaccinated, according to DPH. This lags behind the statewide rate of 43%, as of Aug. 31.
Muscogee County has a high level of community transmission, according to the CDC, and public health officials have warned that a low vaccination rate contributes to this problem. The highly transmissible delta variant now accounts for virtually all COVID-19 cases in Georgia with 95.6% of cases being attributed to delta as of Aug. 31, according to the CDC.
State and local officials continue to urge residents to get vaccinated, stating that it’s the best way to end the pandemic. Less than 0.01% of people who have died from the coronavirus have been vaccinated, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, said at a press conference on Aug. 30.
The Food and Drug Administration recently approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and public health officials continue to recommend those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised receive a booster shot to increase their protection.
The COVID-19 vaccine has no cost, and providers cannot charge patients directly for any administration fees, copays or coinsurance. The Columbus Health Department is available to help answer any questions or concerns regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.
The list below contains publicly available locations where people may get a vaccine. Healthcare providers may also be able to administer the vaccine to their patients, and residents should talk to their doctors for more information.
If your business or organization is offering the vaccine but is not included on this list, contact Brittany McGee at bmcgee@ledger-enquirer.com.
American Family Care
Address: 6509 Gateway Road
Appointment needed? Go online to check eligibility and availability.
Contact: 706-243-0174
Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday through Saturday
CVS Pharmacy
Address:
- 1367 Double Churches Road
- 7042 Moon Road
- 3617 Hilton Avenue
- 625 Manchester Expressway
- 3127 Macon Road
- 1622 S Lumpkin Road
- 4432 Miller Road
Appointment needed? Schedule appointments online to find current location and availability. Walk-ins are also accepted.
Contact: Visit their website for more information.
Hours: Vary based on location.
Vaccine offered: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) depending on availability
Columbus Health Department
Address: 5601 Veterans Parkway
Appointment needed? Appointments are preferred, but aren’t required.
Contact: 706-653-6613
Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday
Midtown Pharmacy
Address: 2660 Buena Vista Road, Suite A
Appointment needed? Walk-ins are allowed.
Contact: 706-596-8871
Hours: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
Vaccine offered: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)
Publix Pharmacy
Address:
- 1639 Bradley Park Drive, Suite 600
- 3201 Macon Road, Suite 201
- 5435 Woodruff Farm Road
- 7600 Schomburg Road
Appointment needed? Walk-in or go online to see availability and book an appointment.
Contact: More information can be found on their website.
Hours:
- 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday
- 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
Vaccine offered: Moderna and Pfizer, subject to availability
Rivertown Psychiatry
Address: 1520 22nd Street
Appointment needed? Book an appointment online. After the form is filled out, the office will call patients to complete the booking. Those who are waiting for an appointment are asked to not call the office.
Contact: 706-223-1933. Visit their website for more information before calling.
Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday
Vaccine offered: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) depending on availability
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare
Address: 2122 Manchester Expressway
Appointment needed? A Mobile Clinic will be available on Sept. 17, 21 and 24.
Contact: 706-596-4000
Hours:
- 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 17
- 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Sept. 21
- 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 24
Vaccine offered: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)
Walgreens Pharmacy
Address:
- 7869 Veterans Parkway
- 5707 Veterans Parkway
- 3700 Macon Road
- 2510 Wynnton Road
- 4808 Buena Vista Road
Appointment needed? Same-day and walk-in appointments are available.
Contact: Visit their website for more information.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Saturday
Vaccine offered: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) depending on availability
Walmart Pharmacy
Address:
- 5448 Whittlesey Boulevard, Ste B
- 2801 Airport Thruway
- 7400 Blackmon Road
- 1042 Manchester Expressway
- 6475 Gateway Road
- 4909 Buena Vista Road
- 3515 Victory Drive
Appointment needed? No appointment is required, but customers can schedule one.
Contact: Visit their website for more information.
Hours: May vary based on location.
ZÖe Pediatrics
Address:
- 1110 13th Street
- 3033 Williams Road
Appointment needed? Book an appointment online by filling out both the questionnaire and registration form.
Contact:
- 13th Street Office: 706-641-2462
- Williams Road Office: 706-221-7139
Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday
Vaccine offered: Moderna or Pfizer
