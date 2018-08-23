Harris County AD Danny Durham’s sudden death left wife, 3 children. Here’s how to help.

When he collapsed while jogging and died at 54 last week, Harris County High School athletics director Danny Durham left a wife and three children. Since then, supporters have planned the following ways to help the family:
▪ Tonight at 7 p.m., a celebration of Durham’s life will be conducted at the school’s stadium.
▪ A bank account called “The Durham Family Fund” has been established at Synovus. “This will be to help the family with any unexpected expenses or, perhaps, to help send their ninth-grader to college,” Harris County School District spokeswoman Rachel Crumbley told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email Thursday afternoon.
▪ The L-E previously reported that, in lieu of flowers, Durham’s family requests donations to the school in his name. Checks should be made payable to the Coach Danny Durham Scholarship, for graduating seniors, and mailed to the school district’s office at 132 Barnes Mill Road, Hamilton, GA 31811. Now, donors also can use this email address at Paypal to donate electronically: DannyDurhamScholarship@Gmail.com.
