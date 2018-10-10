Hurricane Michael reaches 150 mph, pushes Columbus area into tropical storm warning

As Hurricane Michael and its potentially catastrophic Category 4 winds of 150 mph barreled toward the Gulf Coast Wednesday, the Columbus and Phenix City area has now been pushed into a tropical storm warning, awaiting heavy rains and high winds.
The National Weather Service said the Columbus area can expect to see winds between 15 mph and 25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph, as the storm moves inland from the Florida Panhandle and cuts a northeast path across Georgia Wednesday evening and in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday.
The Columbus Consolidated Government made a proactive move to send all non-essential employees home at 2 p.m. Wednesday, with weather conditions expected to begin deteriorating in the afternoon. Forecasts call for the heaviest rain and winds to reach the area this evening and early Thursday, with things calming down after dawn breaks Thursday.
“We are asking all citizens to secure outdoor items like trash cans, urns or outdoor furniture,” Mayor Teresa Tomlinson said Wednesday in an advisory. “Do not put your Thursday trash on the street until Thursday morning. Stay off the streets from 3 p.m. until the brunt of the storm has passed us. At this point, we are only expecting 2 to 3 inches of rain, which is a level we can readily handle. Just use common sense and take typical storm precautions, and we should all be OK.”
The city asks that residents call 311 or 706-653-4000 to report downed trees and limbs, as well as any street flooding problems.
Hurricane Michael’s eye wall is expected to move ashore at Panama City Beach, Fla., early this afternoon, although hurricane-force winds will be felt as the storm moves inland today across the Panhandle and near the southeast corner of Alabama and the southwest corner of Georgia.
Winds from the hurricane will begin to diminish as the storm moves northeast across southern and central Georgia, but areas near the center of its path could see hurricane-force winds of up to 75 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Rain bands circulating around the fast-moving storm will bring heavy rain and tropical-level winds, with the possibility of pop-up tornadoes.
“Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force due to possible forecast changes in track, size or intensity,” the weather service said in its tropical storm warning advisory. “Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous.”
Forecasts show the Columbus area should be relatively quiet until about 2 p.m. Wednesday. That’s when thunderstorms will become more numerous and winds will begin to ramp up in speed. Heavy and steady rain and wind is expected to start locally sometime between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., with winds beginning to gust toward 35 mph. Wind gusts could remain in the 35 mph-plus range overnight, dying down somewhat by daybreak Thursday morning. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain are expected.
Aside from Muscogee County, other Georgia counties that are now part of the tropical storm warning include Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Chattahoochee, Crawford, Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Emanuel, Glascock, Greene, Hancock, Houston, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Macon, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Oglethorpe, Peach, Pulaski, Putnam, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Treutlen, Twiggs, Upson, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, Wilcox, Wilkes and Wilkinson.
The local Alabama counties under a tropical storm warning include Barbour, Bullock, Pike and Russell. Areas farther south in and around Dothan, Ala., will be facing hurricane-force conditions due to their close proximity to the Gulf Coast.
Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency for 108 of the state’s 159 counties, including Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Talbot, Marion, Stewart, Sumter, Taylor, Schley, Quitman and Webster south and east of Columbus. Harris and Troup counties north of Columbus are not part of the state of emergency. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey also declared a statewide emergency in her state.
