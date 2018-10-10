Thousands in the dark: Power outages in Columbus area could last through the night

Nearly 3,000 Georgia Power company customers in Columbus were without power as a result of Hurricane Michael just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Those without power may have to wait awhile to have their electricity is restored. Before the storm hit, Georgia Power stated that due to safety concerns for its employees, specially the line crews, they are waiting until conditions are safe to make assessments and repairs.
Hurricane Michael hit the Florida golf coast near Panama City at mid day and by nightfall was well into Georgia.
Just before 9:30 p.m. the customers without power in Columbus was under 3,000. There were 46 outages reported in the area, according to the utility company’s website.
Facebook posts indicated the outages were at Airport Thruway from Veterans Parkway to Armor Road and along North Lumpkin Road and Cusseta Road. The Historic District was without power for a little over two hours before it was restored just before 9 p.m.
Harris County has about 100 people without power while Meriwhether has 6,500.
