Funeral arrangements set for beloved Dinglewood scrambled dog chef Lieutenant Stevens

Funeral arrangements are set for Lieutenant Stevens, the retired but still beloved Dinglewood Pharmacy chef famous for his legendary scrambled dogs.
Stevens died Wednesday at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s midtown hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during dialysis treatment. He was 87.
The funeral will be Jan. 12, starting at 11 a.m., in First African Baptist Church, 901 Fifth Ave., followed by burial in Green Acres Cemetery, 1485 Schatulga Road, according to Charles E. Huff’s International Funeral Home. The visitation will be Jan. 11, from 2-6 p.m., at the funeral home, 927 Fifth Ave.
In an email Friday to the Ledger-Enquirer, Amy Burger provided an example of the positive impact Stevens made on countless folks in the Chattahoochee Valley.
“We sent Lieutenant a Christmas card every year as he was special to our family,” she said. “I grew up going to Dinglewood for as long as I can remember, and it was a Saturday tradition for me and my girls to go eat a scrambled dog at Dinglewood! He will be greatly missed!!”
