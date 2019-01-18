Retired Clerk of Council Washington has no regrets after 23 years in office

Former Clerk of Council Tiny Washington has no regrets after fallout from a city audit led to new leadership in the office she held for more than 23 years.
“I think I did a good job,” Washington said Thursday. “ I did the best job I could. Nobody’s perfect.”
City records show Washington retired from the Columbus Consolidated Government on Dec. 31 , a week before former deputy Sandra Davis was confirmed by Columbus Council as the new clerk. The change came after an audit released Aug. 14 uncovered missing contracts, minutes and some ordinances not properly updated.
Washington, 58, served her entire 39-year career in the office responsible for managing the agenda for council meetings, recording ordinances and resolutions adopted by the council and keeping accurate minutes. The clerk’s position includes updating code of ordinances when changes are made and keeping information on 40 boards, committees and commissions, among other duties.
She succeeded longtime clerk Lemuel Miller when she was appointed clerk in 1995. She is most proud of redesigning the code of ordinances in early 2000 and placing the documents online.
The office had also started scanning contracts before the audit noted some were missing.
“Technology has increased,” Washington said. “First, we were using a copy machine when ordinances were adopted and went out to various departments. Then later, we put them online so they were available to look up.”
While the office is known for keeping important records, Washington said the office was frequently received calls from residents with questions.
“My most proudest moment was serving the citizens,” she said. “Oftentimes, you have so many citizens calling the office, saying I have been transferred from department to department and I’m so glad I finally got somebody to listen. That is all the citizens wanted.”
Washington said technology and staffing are key for the office although she said no additional staff was available due to tight budgets.
The clerk of council serves at the pleasure of the 10-member council for a two-year term. Mayor pro-tem Evelyn Turner Pugh said they are working on the technology but she’s not sure it will be completed with less than six months left in this fiscal year. “We may have some done,” she said.
With the new technology, Pugh said the city has to see what other counties are using and see which one will integrate with existing technology in Columbus. There also will be quarterly oversight of the office as recommended by the audit.
Before retiring, Washington’s annual salary was about $79,753. Based on a city employee with similar salary and years in service, the monthly benefit would be between $2,000 and $2,600.
