Funeral set for former U.S. Rep. Jack Brinkley Sr. at Evangel Temple in Columbus

The funeral for former U.S. Rep. Jack Thomas Brinkley Sr. , who died Wednesday at age 88, will be held Saturday at Evangel Temple Assembly of God in Columbus, according to Vance-Brooks Funeral Home .
The service is set for 2 p.m. at 5350 Veterans Parkway with Pastor Paul Thomas and Pastor Bud Rupel officiating. A private burial will be held in the Oswichee Baptist and Alexandria Methodist Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, Ala.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Friday at Evangel Temple Assembly of God.
Born Dec. 22, 1930, in Faceville, Ga., Brinkley attended public schools and graduated from Young Harris College in 1949. He taught school from 1949 to 1951 and coached basketball before entering the U.S. Air Force where he served as a pilot from 1951-1956.
Three years after leaving the military, Brinkley graduated from the University of Georgia law school in 1959, was admitted to the bar and started a practice in Columbus. He served in the state House of Representatives in 1965-66 and as a Democrat to Congress from Jan. 3, 1967-Jan. 3, 1983, serving the 3rd Congressional District for eight terms.
Some of his biggest accomplishments include pushing the development of Interstate 185 , linking Columbus to Interstate 85 in LaGrange, supporting One Station Unit Training at Fort Benning and getting Fort Mitchell Cemetery declared a national cemetery under the Reagan Administration.
He was preceded in death by his late wife, Lois Kite Brinkley, and oldest son, Jack Brinkley Jr. Survivors include wife Sally Posey Brinkley, a son, Fred Brinkley, and a host of grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may go to Sound Choices, 1316 Wynnton Court, Columbus, 31906, or PAWS Humane, 4900 Milgen Road, Columbus, 31907.
