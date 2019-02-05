Phenix City man denied request to keep basketball hoop on right of way after hearing

When it comes to basketball goals placed on city right of way, the Phenix City Council won’t open Pandora’s box to allow a permanent structure in a quiet cul de sac on Silver Lake Drive.
Mayor Eddie Lowe commended Nick Cox for his efforts during a Monday work session but denied a request to keep an illegal goal at 3215 Silver Lake Drive. Cox must remove the neighborhood hoop from the right of way by Feb. 15 and place it on his property.
“I’m disappointed but I knew it was going to be a tough sell getting them to let me keep it,” Cox said after a 15-minute hearing at the Municipal Building. “I still had hoped they would let it slide. It is what it is.”
Cox, 32, placed the permanent goal on the right of way with dreams of having a place for his 10-year-old nephew and ultimately his infant son to play basketball. A few days after the goal was erected with concrete on the curb, Cox found an order from the city inspector Jan. 17 to remove the goal by Jan. 28 although he was granted an extension to appear before the council.
During Cox’s appearance before the council, the mayor said the city has said no to others seeking similar requests on the right of way.
“We worked very hard in trying to be consistent and we have done that,” Lowe said. “We’ve done a real good job. You are not the only one we have had to say a regrettable no to. We have to make sure we are being consistent in what we have in place.”
The city has been consistent with everyone. Once you get away from that, Lowe said it kind of opens Pandora’s box. Even during election time, he said candidates can’t place signs on the right of way.
“Once you lower standards in my experience, it’s almost impossible to raise them back,” Lowe said. “That is the position it puts us in as a council and as a city.”
