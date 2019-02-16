Man dies of gunshot more than week after shooting on Parkchester Drive, coroner says

A Columbus man has died more than a week after he was shot on Parkchester Drive , the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office said Saturday.
Ronnie Brooks Jr., 24, was pronounced dead at 1:40 p.m. Friday in the intensive care unit at Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus, Coroner Buddy Bryan said. He died of complications from a Feb. 8 gunshot wound to the neck which left him on life support. His body will be transported to the crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.
The shooting remains under investigation by the Columbus Police Department. No additional details in the shooting were available on Saturday.
Bryan said Brooks’ death is the fifth homicide of the year in Columbus . It follows the Feb. 8 shooting of Johns Wells Jr., 55, at Castlegate Windsor Park apartments, 3700 Bridgewater Road. Wells died after an exchange of gunfire with another man before he sustained multiple gunshots at 12:08 a.m.
No charges have been filed in connection with Wells death. Wells is the son of former Muscogee County School Board member John Wells who served for 28 years.
