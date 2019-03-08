Local

President Trump on the way to Fort Benning ahead of Lee County tornado damage tour

By Staff Reports

March 08, 2019 11:14 AM

FORT BENNING, GA

President Donald Trump is expected to land at Lawson Army Airfield on Fort Benning Friday morning before touring tornado damage in Lee County, Ala.

Trump will spend a few hours in east Alabama before making his way down to Palm Beach, Florida, where he’s scheduled to speak at Mar-a-Lago for a fundraiser.

Ledger-Enquirer and McClatchy reporters are on the ground at Fort Benning, Beauregard, Ala. and in the president’s press pool. Check back throughout the day for updates on Trump’s visit.

To read more about the recent tornado damage and how it’s impacted communities, check out some of the stories we’ve written this week:

