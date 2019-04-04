He was a ‘bright spot’ on CSU’s campus before fatal dump truck accident

W.D. Feeney, a student and employee at Columbus State University, is remembered by friends and community members as a kind person who was always smiling.

If you’ve ever walked around, grabbed a cup of coffee or sat outside at a downtown cafe in Columbus, chances are, you’ve seen W.D. Feeney.

The 30-year-old graduated from Columbus State University in 2013 and was working on a second degree there. He also was employed with the University Information and Technology Services at the RiverPark location.

He was seen as a fixture in downtown, someone who always offered a smile and a kind word.

Feeney died Thursday morning, April 4, in downtown Columbus. He was crossing the street when he was hit by a dump truck just a few blocks from his job. He was pronounced dead at Piedmont Medical Center, by coroner Buddy Bryan.

“Bright and smiley” is how Amos Frantz, a Fountain City Coffee barista, described Feeney, who was a frequent patron.

“Everyone in the shop thought he was a very positive individual, and I wish I knew him better,” Frantz said. “It’s very sad for downtown.”

Heli Tabarus, a barista at Iron Bank Coffee Co., said she had known Feeney for almost two years.

“I was in the library at 7 a.m. cramming for a test, the library had just opened, and he came up and started talking to me,” Tabarus said.

The two struck up a friendship, chatting whenever they saw each other at the library. Tabraus described him as kind, very smart, and a mentor for anyone who needed to talk.

“I have never seen him upset,” she said.

Others who knew Feeney said he had recently taken up an interest in photography, but his real passion seemed to be people.





After news broke of his death, community members immediately went to social media to share their love for Feeney, writing comments and sharing a Facebook post from the university.

“Today we grieve one of our own, William “WD” Feeney, who passed away this morning in a tragic accident. WD was a CSU staff member and a 2013 alumnus. Counseling and support services are available to CSU faculty, staff, and students,” the post read.

Social media comments said Feeney was “funny and sweet” and an “uplifting person.” Nearly everyone mentioned his smile.

Feeney attended CrossPointe Church on Airport Thruway. Brad Evangelista, lead pastor at CrossPointe, said Feeney had been a member of the church for the past few years.

“He was very active in our church, a very beloved young guy,” Evangelista said. “He had a great attitude, demeanor and spirit about him. He was our unofficial church photographer, any time there was a baptism or a baby dedication or an event he would take photos for the family.”

Despite having cerebral palsy and utilizing a wheelchair, Evangelista said Feeney had a great outlook on life.

“I attribute that to his faith in the Lord. He wasn’t focused on the physical world,” he said. “He was a bright spot of a young man.”

Logan Copley first met Feeney through campus ministry seven years ago, when the two were getting their undergraduate degrees in education. They’ve been friends ever since, and four years ago, Feeney served as a groomsman in Copley’s wedding.

Copley said Feeney taught special education classes for a few years at Midland Academy before deciding to go back to school and study IT.

“He was very outgoing, never met a stranger,” Copley said. “I was looking at the comments on Facebook on the post that Columbus State made, and it was amazing looking at the comments from people he impacted, mostly unwittingly.”

Copley also attributed Feeney’s kindness to his faith in God.

“His faith in Christ motivated him to be genuinely concerned for others, when he had good reason to only be concerned with himself,” Copley said.

Copley said Feeney’s love for children was one of the most special things about him.

“He was a great teacher, and when he was at Christ Community Church he was very involved in youth ministry. It was a passion of his. In one sense it was just his normal disposition because he was very outgoing, a great listener, but it goes back to his faith in Christ and his passion about teaching scripture. The Lord used his natural gifts and God’s grace shaped his passions.”

Evangelista said that a memorial service will likely be scheduled next week.

For the family, friends and colleagues of Feeney, it’s a loss they’ll always feel.

“It hasn’t set in yet,” Tabarus said.

The accident is still under investigation.